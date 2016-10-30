A Truly Staggering Barn Conversion

Wow! Where do we start with this project? This is definitely one of the most spectacular home improvement projects we've had the pleasure of hosting.
We have been given full-access of the refurbishment and double-storey extension of a bespoke barn in Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire. Quality reigns supreme throughout the new look family home, which features a state-of-the-art kitchen, timeless master bedroom with attached en suite and a dedicated home cinema.
You'll adore the fresh interior design scheme that takes the best from a variety of styles. Rustic and country styles form the basis of the décor, while subtle hints of Scandinavian and contemporary design bring an edge to the scheme.
Scroll down to discover it all!
The barn, located in Stoke Poges in Slough, had been abandoned in a state of disrepair for a number of years. Significant internal and external repair were necessary, not only to make the barn habitable, but to also save the structure from complete destruction.
Undertaking a refurbishment to a building of this nature is never easy and requires the best professionals available. Luckily, the project was in very good hands.
The Market Design & Build are one of the leading London-based home conversion companies and have successfully completed over 700 projects to date, including roofs, conversions, refurbishments and new builds.
Their latest could be the best of the bunch!
The well-considered design has resulted in the barns's unique internal architecture being retained and enhanced throughout each of its memorising rooms.
This living space pairs perfectly with the original structure of the barn, it’s light and open, and has been furnished in a sophisticated fashion that reflects a modern/country fusion.
The timber beam ceiling, which has benefited from extensive repair work, is a dramatic feature of the space, with the wooden elements pronouncing themselves from the neutral backdrop.
Housed inside the arch of an exposed brick partisan wall, our focus is upon the woodburner in the centre of the living space.
The kitchen continues with the open-plan design of the lounge and features a practical layout that encourages socialising.
Sleek work surfaces and bespoke cabinetry give the kitchen a functional, professional look that we all crave. All the kitchen's storage is well integrated to maintain the flow of the design of this beautifully planned room.
A cooler is located right beside the bar stools for quick and easy access to ice cold drinks.
On the second level, the architects coordinated the space and décor to maximise the sense of space and light. You'll notice these living spaces enjoy an amazing sense of openness, which is emphasised by the pitched ceiling and new openings.
Thanks to the creation of new windows, natural light washes throughout, illuminating every nook and cranny of this upper level.
The spacious second living room maintains a white-on-white colour palette, which looks stunning from our elevated perspective.
Timber furniture and a soft floor rug underfoot brings depth and warmth to the space, whilst also balancing out the starkness of the white.
The all-white scheme continues from the lounge into the nearby master bedroom. This perfect bedroom brightens slowly with natural light thanks to the glazing cut out of the barn roof, creating an instant mood booster every morning.
Furnished simply, the focus of the design remains upon the bright and open form of the room, with nothing distracting from this.
The master bedroom features an attached en suite shower room, which also comes complete with a beautiful balcony overlooking the rear garden.
It seems that almost every room of this converted barn contains a stunning piece of furniture or decorative feature. One of the most memorable for us is found inside the bathroom.
The huge timber framed mirror above the toilet brings both natural appeal and a certain elegance that all bathrooms require. We also can't look past the sink unit with its distinct curved shaped.
The barn is formed of incredible interior architecture, which was why it was incredibly important for the architects to ensure that every significant aspect of the building was retained during the conversion. Each room was coordinated around the architecture so they could have a unique historical feature.
In a slight departure from the décor, the second bedroom uses bold colour as an expression of the barn's architecture. A dreamy shade of blue has been chosen for the rear and side walls.
Outside in the garden, The Market Design & Build added a fantastic patio and decking area leading out on to the grass, which is now a perfect location for hosting guests, firing up the barbecue and enjoying the sunshine.
A truly unique building, this barn refurbishment project is absolutely stunning and we are thrilled to have been able to have hosted it.
To take a look around another impressive home renovation, see how this: Mediocre Home Reveals a Secret.