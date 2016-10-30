A Truly Staggering Barn Conversion

Wow! Where do we start with this project? This is definitely one of the most spectacular home improvement projects we've had the pleasure of hosting.

We have been given full-access of the refurbishment and double-storey extension of a bespoke barn in Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire. Quality reigns supreme throughout the new look family home, which features a state-of-the-art kitchen, timeless master bedroom with attached en suite and a dedicated home cinema.

You'll adore the fresh interior design scheme that takes the best from a variety of styles. Rustic and country styles form the basis of the décor, while subtle hints of Scandinavian and contemporary design bring an edge to the scheme.

Scroll down to discover it all!