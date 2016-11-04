​12 ugly modern kitchens that will make your shudder

Here on homify we are just crazy about beautiful spaces. Patterned rugs, accent walls, glowing wall sconces – they please us, which is why we regularly dish out articles and advice on how to boost the beauty factor in your own home.
However, with the sweet comes the sour; for every successful interior design project there are quite a few that are – shall we just use the word – hideous. Ugly design does, unfortunately, occur. But instead of hiding them away, we’re dragging them out into the open to share with you as a warning; see it as a ‘what not to do’ guideline when it comes to applying a few touch-ups in your house.
So, on with the show – 12 modern kitchens that have completely missed the style factor. Remember that these are what you should definitely NOT be doing!
We understand wall decals and we get that a child’s room can enjoy some stickered-up surfaces; but this is neither of those!
And what is with the colour choices: dark plum with sea-foam green? Please do not attempt this at home.
We applaud anybody who tries their hand at a home improvement project, but then the end result needs to be beautiful. This is not. The cabinets seem as if they were designed by two different people.
And even though we love the colour green, this particular type of emerald-on-mint-combination doesn’t fly our flags.
A backsplash is a great idea for adding colour and pattern to a kitchen, but this choice above was most definitely the wrong one. It adds too much detail and the dark tones look as if they’re going to swallow the entire culinary space whole.
Does anybody else hear circus music when seeing this space?
The alternating white and blue remind us of a clown’s outfit, which is definitely not a theme anybody should be following for a kitchen’s design.
A U-shaped kitchen is not really a U-shape anymore if there are a few cabinets missing near the middle. That gap looks big enough for a small child or pet to get lost in there.
And the two-tone design fails miserably at trying to save the colour scheme in here.
This kitchen seems to neatly flaunt all the faults of the previous kitchens.
We have the weird stickers trying to pass as stylish decals; there are the tiles that don’t work at all for a backsplash; the monochrome look was created all wrong; and a weird gap stops the cabinets from flowing together smoothly.
Not to be too mean, but it looks as if a child with a set of colourful permanent markers was let loose in here.
Why, oh why would anybody want those tones and sketches on their kitchen cabinets?
What was the point of this design?
We are quite sure those cabinets are not meant to be mounted that way. The varying sizes, the placements, the tones… a design sin, for sure!
The days of seeing your reflection in a kitchen cabinet are (thankfully) over – if you want to gussy up, we suggest a mirror.
And that curious swirly black silhouette design is just plain weird.
We really do hope that this 3D rendering was never turned into a real kitchen. We are big fans of the contemporary style, but those curvy forms are just too futuristic looking.
And the only kitchen where those purple tones would look cute would be inside a doll’s house.
The main terrible thing in this space is the colour scheme – is the theme in here supposed to be “drunken rainbow” or “hippie galore”?
On the plus side, the galley-style layout is cleverly done and we like the steel sliding door at the end!
See why colour is such an important part, and why it can’t be added in as an afterthought? This military green and lemon yellow clash too horribly, while the tiled backsplash and window are just begging for a real interior designer to put them out of their misery.
We hope you took note of all the “no-no” designs above, and will try your best to steer clear of any similar design sins in your own home.
