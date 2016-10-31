A London Family's Life-Improving Home Extension

A substantial rear extension was added to this family home in north London, using oversized slim-framed sliding doors to completely alter the look and feel of the original house.

The new extension runs the full width of the detached house with the slim-framed sliding glass doors almost filling the entire rear elevation. Living zones found within the extension have an intuitive connection to the garden and no shortage of natural light thanks to these wonderful transparent elements.

See for yourself by scrolling down!