A London Family's Life-Improving Home Extension

A substantial rear extension was added to this family home in north London, using oversized slim-framed sliding doors to completely alter the look and feel of the original house.
The new extension runs the full width of the detached house with the slim-framed sliding glass doors almost filling the entire rear elevation. Living zones found within the extension have an intuitive connection to the garden and no shortage of natural light thanks to these wonderful transparent elements.
See for yourself by scrolling down!
This photograph, captured by 2PM Architects, reveals the scale of the project in relation to the original home.
What we see today is a beautiful family home that looks refreshed and modern thanks to its newly constructed addition. The new single-storey extension combines effortlessly with the original building thanks to its elegant geometric architecture that is respectful of the existing build.
The use of a white render brings out the best in the modern architecture, helping to pronounce the height and dimensions of the space while blending the extension into the form of the main building.
The sprawling garden, complete with a new patio, is there to be enjoyed by the lucky owners in whatever way they wish. It is so easy for members of the household to move between indoor and outdoor areas when they desire with those glass doors.
Grand glass doors provide the home with a new open and transparent identity that has become a necessity in modern home design.
Custom designed for this particular project, this rear elevation of glazing enables the internal living spaces to merge effectively with the patio and garden, with minimal framing dividing the two spaces.
Take note of the seamless connection shared between the wooden flooring inside and the natural stone paving of the patio.
Professionals from IQ Glass have no doubt surpassed the expectation of their clients, finding the perfect balance between functionality and style.
The dining space is everything one could possibly want with its stunning views of the garden, a practical seating arrangement and a cosy spot to enjoy a meal at any time of the day.
Designed to maximise the sense of space and light, the amazing openness curated inside the extension has become the new standard for modern houses. This open-plan communal environment is formed by a kitchen, lounge and dining areas, with each sharing a special portion of the extension.
White walls, high ceilings and soft timber flooring gifts the space a tangible brightness, which looks incredible from our position within the lounge.
Overall, the single-storey extension has become a positive addition to the property and has changed the way the household interact with their home and each other.
It only goes to show how easily an older house can be transformed into something modern without losing the charm and character of the existing building.
If you enjoyed this project, take a look at the: Mind-Blowing Glass Home Extension.