Traditional bathroom designs

Traditional bathrooms are elegant and understated. Muted and neutral tones such as beige, cream and white are used to create a relaxing atmosphere and a fresh, tidy look. It's a popular style as it is isn't merely a fashion 'fad', rather it is a simplistic look that works well in large or small bathrooms. The bathroom is a functional space above all else, and so we want it to be orderly, uncomplicated, and refreshing. Clutter, bright colours and busy patterns in the bathroom are best avoided because firstly, they can be a bit of an overload first thing in the morning, and secondly, they make the bathroom harder to clean. If you, like most, enjoy unwinding in your bathroom when you can grab a spare few minutes, a neutral and tastefully decorated space is preferable and much more conducive to a clear mind and relaxed state—just add a few scented candles and classical music to complete the scene.

Traditional bathrooms are not necessarily 'classical', though they can incorporate elements of this style, which is known for having slightly more frills and flourishes than you would see in a more laid back traditional bathroom. For some ideas to help you decide on your ideal traditional bathroom, we'll take a look at some elegant and classic designs.