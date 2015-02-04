Traditional bathroom designs

Traditional bathrooms are elegant and understated. Muted and neutral tones such as beige, cream and white are used to create a relaxing atmosphere and a fresh, tidy look. It's a popular style as it is isn't merely a fashion 'fad', rather it is a simplistic look that works well in large or small bathrooms. The bathroom is a functional space above all else, and so we want it to be orderly, uncomplicated, and refreshing. Clutter, bright colours and busy patterns in the bathroom are best avoided because firstly, they can be a bit of an overload first thing in the morning, and secondly, they make the bathroom harder to clean. If you, like most, enjoy unwinding in your bathroom when you can grab a spare few minutes, a neutral and tastefully decorated space is preferable and much more conducive to a clear mind and relaxed state—just add a few scented candles and classical music to complete the scene.
Traditional bathrooms are not necessarily 'classical', though they can incorporate elements of this style, which is known for having slightly more frills and flourishes than you would see in a more laid back traditional bathroom. For some ideas to help you decide on your ideal traditional bathroom, we'll take a look at some elegant and classic designs.
This stark white bathroom is in some ways very modern, but the traditional layout, elegant flooring and simplistic cupboards allow it to slot in to the traditional bracket as well. The deep, free standing bath makes a charming focal feature without requiring any bold additions. The design is fresh and clean without seeming cold, and you can see how it fits in with the rest of the house here.
This bathroom leads off from the master suite and is also a dressing room! With plenty of space to work with, interior designers Anna Casa chose a minimalistic double shower and free standing bath, which you can see in the reflection here, to give the room a real 'wow' factor. Luxurious marble and high quality joinery has been used for a distinguished look. The neutral tones of the walls and cabinets compliment the darker surfaces, and the simple silver handles on the drawers and shower door balance out the pattern of the marble. The design is considered and tasteful, and real attention has been paid to individual features which gives this bathroom character and charm.
Classic elegance reigns supreme again in this calming bathroom. The soft lighting and tones are offset by sparkling white features such as the rectangular basin. This bathroom has been re-tiled with natural limestone tiles, and boasts a feature wall of quality Italian Mutina tiles. The simple finishing touches, such as the classic toothbrush holders and small potted plant, suit this bathroom perfectly, and the flash of red we get from the soft furnishings is enough to keep the room vibrant.
This calm and cool décor is an example of a classic bathroom with a modern twist. Clutter is hidden away behind well thought out storage units, and the clean lines of the sink, mirror and surfaces, are all examples of traditional interiors mixing with modern functionality. This type of bathroom is perfect for those who want a non-extravagant traditional bathroom with a contemporary edge.
This laid back bathroom utilises small tiles for a practical design that also looks sophisticated. The crevice in the centre of the back wall makes a nice display for candles to give the room a spa-like appearance, and the faded prints propped up on the ledge are a nice edition that compliments the neutral colour scheme and creates a warm, homely vibe.
Baths against the wall, rather than free standing like we've seen previously, are a sensible choice if you have a small bathroom. The contrast between the white of the basin and the beige-cream detailing on the outside means it still looks luxurious, proving that traditional, when done properly, is anything but plain. The details are an essential part of a classic, traditional bathroom that doesn't rely on any overly prominent or unusual fittings: keep it elegant and modest, and you'll have got it right.