Spectacular vases

Everybody loves flowers, though some more than other—Elton john once ran up a £293,000 florist bill and didn’t think much of it at all. Imagine what he must have spent on vases! As Elton would well and truly know, flowers and floral arrangements are one of life’s true pleasures. In even the most run down or basic settings, a simple bouquet of pink roses, purple irises or golden dandelions can do wonders in generating a mood, feel and sense of homeliness. They smell pretty glorious too. But when it comes to flowers and floral arrangements in domestic spaces, all that fabulous work can easily diminish without the right choice of vase. Additionally, even a poor choice of flowers (if that exists) will always come good with a neat, elegant receptacle.

This week, let Homify be your Elton John—take a gander at these delightful vases and make the absolute most of nature’s glorious offerings in your domicile.