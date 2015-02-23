Spectacular vases

Everybody loves flowers, though some more than other—Elton john once ran up a £293,000 florist bill and didn’t think much of it at all. Imagine what he must have spent on vases! As Elton would well and truly know, flowers and floral arrangements are one of life’s true pleasures. In even the most run down or basic settings, a simple bouquet of pink roses, purple irises or golden dandelions can do wonders in generating a mood, feel and sense of homeliness. They smell pretty glorious too. But when it comes to flowers and floral arrangements in domestic spaces, all that fabulous work can easily diminish without the right choice of vase. Additionally, even a poor choice of flowers (if that exists) will always come good with a neat, elegant receptacle.
This week, let Homify be your Elton John—take a gander at these delightful vases and make the absolute most of nature’s glorious offerings in your domicile.
From priceless Ming vases to repurposed rustic vintage vessels, there is a vase to suit every scheme. However with so many different options to choose from these days, it can be difficult to know where to start when selecting something that is stylish, timeless and in keeping with the current décor or decorative design trends. This subtly stylish milk pail blends effortlessly into this neutral colour palette and infuses brilliant country essence. Simply add long stemmed wild flowers or anything from your cottage garden for a sense of romanticism and whimsical elegance.
Whether you are looking for a vase to hold flowers, or something to proudly display, each vase carries with it a certain character, charm and ambience. This set of bespoke ceramics may not look like a typical vase to house flowers, but indeed will act as a stylish and elegant addition to any home or domestic space. Add single stems of Japanese cherry blossom and watch your dinner setting come alive.
Smoked glass is proving extremely popular this year, and with it, so many different options, colours and designs. These beautiful glass vases create a sense of majesty within this space and infuse a sense of luxury with their reflective and high-gloss glass finish. To match flowers to such large vases can often prove a difficult task, but remember to be bold—inject a little brazen confidence into your living space and choose stems that are long, neutral in colour but with large foliage and pungent aromas.
Vases—something most of us take for granted as a holder of floral arrangements or as decorative ornamentation, filling our domiciles, beautifying our dwellings, and imparting a sense of adorned homeliness. This vase and container combination make a statement and infuse a sense of abstract eclecticism. Consider employing a new and stylish piece such as this into a contemporary home with repurposed timber furniture to offset the stark modernity of the ceramic for. Finish with some simple blueberry stems that contrast with the crisp white porcelain, and you will have a space that is elegant, interesting and conversational.
Create a space with a hint of flair, a burst of earthiness, or something completely innovative, original and exciting—try incorporating a repurposed vase into your dwelling. To complete this rustic and creative look, pair with a delicate and subtle floral arrangement or plant; think orchids, lilies and neutral hued blooms that will contrast the rough vintage timber accessory.
If one vase just isn’t enough, consider a new and inventive way of incorporating this useful accessory into your home—the vase bookshelf is creative, innovative and excitingly eclectic. Guaranteed to be the talking point in your house or apartment, this uniquely original design is constructed with beech wood and doesn’t require flowers, but instead traverses the line between design, art, function and engineering. With a customisable layout, the vase shelf is an excellent way to incorporate an everyday item in a new and interesting fashion.