Exposed kitchen shelving

When designing a contemporary kitchen, often our initial instinct is to hide or lock away all the unsightly pots, pans, accessories and appurtenances. We are taught to clear away the confusion and minimise the kitchen clutter in order to create a space that is chaos free and efficiently minimal. Today’s ideabook will turn that notion upside down—forget the clean, sleek kitchens where cabinets are glossy and the slightest hint of a fingerprint causes you to recoil in horror. This new trend sees a modern kitchen that is useable, functional, practical and above all, a pleasure to cook in. The key to this sensible and stylish kitchen—exposed shelving. Get those teapots on display, pull out your utensils and let them shine, have your herbs within reach and set up a striking spice shelf.

Check out the following examples below that show this wonderfully practical trend can suit any kitchen design—from modern to rustic you can display almost any jar, tool, curio, or equipment in a way that engages your cooking space constructively.