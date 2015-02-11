Exposed kitchen shelving

When designing a contemporary kitchen, often our initial instinct is to hide or lock away all the unsightly pots, pans, accessories and appurtenances. We are taught to clear away the confusion and minimise the kitchen clutter in order to create a space that is chaos free and efficiently minimal. Today’s ideabook will turn that notion upside down—forget the clean, sleek kitchens where cabinets are glossy and the slightest hint of a fingerprint causes you to recoil in horror. This new trend sees a modern kitchen that is useable, functional, practical and above all, a pleasure to cook in. The key to this sensible and stylish kitchen—exposed shelving. Get those teapots on display, pull out your utensils and let them shine, have your herbs within reach and set up a striking spice shelf.
Check out the following examples below that show this wonderfully practical trend can suit any kitchen design—from modern to rustic you can display almost any jar, tool, curio, or equipment in a way that engages your cooking space constructively.
Often a kitchen such as this one can seem slightly bland or ordinary, however the designers have smartly incorporated an exposed shelf, which adds depth and interest into the kitchen space. This contemporary kitchen takes on a quaint and charming element with this exposed shelving; our eyes are drawn to this central space and, provided it isn’t overfilled with clutter, allows the occupant a feeling of homeliness and comfort. Not only acting as a centrepiece or statement to this kitchen, it also provides efficient space to store goods such as legumes, spices, or any decorative items such as the charming red teapot.
This modern kitchen encompasses many different design elements to act as a thoroughly interesting and workable space. The stainless steel workbench indicates practicality and a sense of useability, whilst the exposed shelving gives the area warmth and charm. In this instance, the mismatched crockery and tableware work extremely well, providing interest and colour to the space and offsetting the stainless appliances and starkness. This cook’s kitchen provides everything within easy reach, built for preparing, cooking and easy cleaning. The two shelves allow this cook’s kitchen a sense of warmth and inject a personal touch to the home which leaves it feeling comfortable and homely.
Exposed kitchen shelving does not have to exist solely within quaint or rustic kitchens. This wonderful example perfectly illustrates how shelving can play a vital role within an extremely modern or contemporary space and in fact adds to the design by allowing it a feeling of useability while softening the stark dark timber veneer.
Often our kitchens do not have enough shelving, we have far too many bits and bobs that just don’t sit well within our extremely limited space. Consider adding an additional shelf—this example shows how east it can be to create a shelf that acts as a smart and well organised place to store all manner of condiments, salts, spices and more. Just remember to coordinate your containers into something that looks excitingly neat and not a mishmash of confusing jars.
The ultimate in exposed kitchen shelving. This rustic beauty incorporates as many visible shelves as possible and tops it off with a hanging utensil rail atop the kitchen island. Despite the many opposing elements in this space, it works—it is a certifiably comfortable and homely space with a sense of quaint ‘cool’ and an essence of frivolous flair. This kitchen is unpretentious; it is warm, cosy and inviting. Consider emulating a kitchen such as this in a cottage or heritage space, use exposed timbers and mix up your equipment and avoid trying to match elements. Simply add nonchalant fluffy farm cat, and you will have yourself a statement kitchen that is unassuming, humble yet stylish.