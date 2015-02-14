Gorgeous garden furniture

Winter is in full swing, the days are brisk and the nighttime even colder. Vitamin D levels have hit an all time low and you begin to wonder if summer did actually ever exist at all. During the frosty winter months it can be hard to find a good reason to get outdoors; people tend to hibernate and huddle inside, escaping the chill and fending off frostbite. Spending time outdoors however, is a healthy and essential part of life—studies suggest that the vitamin D we get from sunlight can help fight certain conditions, from osteoporosis and cancer, to depression and heart attacks, so it makes sense to ensure your outdoor space is organised and stylish.

Get up from the computer, turn off the television and take a short break in the garden while breathing in some cool fresh air. Moreover, get prepared for spring, check out the following examples below, and jazz up your outdoor space with some trendy and functional equipment. Whether you have a small deck, cramped balcony or a lavish terrace, every outside area can be refreshed with some nifty pieces of fashionable furniture.