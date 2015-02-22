The nursery—one’s first room, the small space in which we start our life in the vast wide world. With this knowledge we must ensure the area is restful yet functional, stylish and most importantly, full of imagination and conducive to creativity. This room is one of the most important spaces to consider when bringing home that little bundle of joy. It will be your babies sleeping place, and their sense of security and safety in the world. For this reason, it is imperative you ensure the area is tranquil, soothing, and protective. But where to start? Most of us would trundle down to the local department store and purchase the items needed to get the room up and running, however, these days with such a large range of options and numerous different furniture designs, it can be difficult creating a space that is stylish, practical and cohesive.
Take a few pointers from the examples below and create an area that will enhance both you, and your little one’s life through an elegant and sophisticated nursery set up.
White may not seem like a natural choice for a child’s nursery, it is stark, can be cold, shows dirt, and is often associated with austere emotionless spaces such as bathrooms or kitchens. White can however, if implemented correctly, be a wonderful choice for a nursery space and inject a sense of classicism and neutral tranquillity. Follow the example shown here and stick to basic white tones whilst incorporating furniture that is decorative or embellished. This contrast between embellished furniture and crisp white hues will ensure the space is inviting and cosy whilst feeling clean and unadulterated.
It is almost impossible to go wrong when decorating a nursery with classic touches and traditional finishes. Take a peek at this example for inspiration—modern elements are flawlessly incorporated into the classic design allowing the space a timelessness but also injecting a sense of playfulness, essential for a young child’s space. This design encourages creativity and imagination through playful and spirited décor. Try neutral tones for the furniture and inject a little playfulness with a colourful or patterned statement rug, some bright bed linen, and several cheerful throw cushions.
There is nothing quite like rustic homely décor, the cordiality and cosiness that one feels when entering a room filled with timber tones, warm colour schemes and robust rustic furniture is palpable—the same can be said for a rustic and character-filled nursery, consider this sturdy reliable design for your little one’s space, the décor will allow them to feel secure, cared-for and secure in their sleeping and resting space. Try a neutral yet deep colour scheme, white and dark timber furniture along with carpeted spaces and a good amount of luxurious cotton and wool textiles. Make the space a friendly one, the beauty about rustic interior design is its usefulness and homeliness, ensure your nursery is inviting, and you will create a space that is practical and most importantly enjoyable for yourself and your baby.
If you have decided to decorate your baby’s nursery with a charming cottage-style theme, it is first important to consider the colour palette, furniture choices, and accessories that will be used. Cute cottage decor does not necessarily mean hues consisting of baby pink, lashings of lace and enormous volumes of embroidery, but in fact quite the opposite—consider light white tones, ecru and fawn, interspersed with hints of floral colour, soft yellows, pastel greens, and lilacs that will ensure the space is bright, light and airy whilst emitting character and a charismatic ambience.
If you are wanting something relatively timeless but with a hint of eclecticism and modernity, try a fresh nursery design that incorporates contemporary furniture, perky colours and some chic or sleek finishes. This example shows a wonderfully innovative cot design, instead of the classic and typically symmetrical furniture, this example utilises laser cut ply board with a set of wheels to one side for easy movement, whilst the bright coloured wall injects a cheerful and lively statement and brings a sense of originality into the space.
Now this is a nursery design that stands out from the rest - a truly contemporary space, this room utilises futuristic furniture to infuse a sense of individuality and eclecticism. Moreover, neutral tones are combined with bright whites to present a stark and outspoken attitude. The white wall design incorporates movement into the space and the modern colour-blocked carpet suggests current artistic element and attitude. If you want to make a statement for your child and design a nursery that has attitude and assertiveness, choose a scheme similar to this one, but always remember to incorporate softer elements such as carpet and warm tones to ensure the space avoids 'emotionlessness' and stays convivial and cosy.