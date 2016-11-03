Small kitchens: 7 great ideas to optimise the space

Don't think of small kitchens as a burden, look at them as a challenge and you might feel refreshed in your quest to open up more space in them.
Kitchen planners know that a small kitchen isn't the end of the world, simply meaning you need to be a little more creative with your décor choices and layout.
If you don't believe us, see what other people have done to maximise their minuscule offerings, below. We think you'll be pleasantly surprised!
Rather than having a separate kitchen and dining room, merge the two spaces into one and watch your kitchen appear to double in size.
The smaller the kitchen style and the fewer cabinets you have, the more free space your room will enjoy and the bigger it will feel. It's not rocket science!
A breakfast bar is a great way to turn countertop space into a handy dining solution, without sacrificing any extra room.
Dazzlingly bright light always makes a small room feel much bigger and you always need to see what you're doing when you're preparing food, so good kitchen lighting makes sense for two reasons!
An island offers extra counter space but add storage and stools and suddenly you have a multifunctional island that is hard to beat.
Don't overlook those corners when you're contending with a small kitchen as they can be vital. Carousel pull-outs make them even more efficient, making an L-shaped kitchen a logical choice.
A blackboard wall might seem extravagant but when you think it can help with shopping list reminders and meal planning, suddenly your small kitchen is the most useful spot in the house!
For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 5 Embarrassing Kitchens (That Turn Out Surprisingly Nice).