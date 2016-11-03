Small kitchens: 7 great ideas to optimise the space

Don't think of small kitchens as a burden, look at them as a challenge and you might feel refreshed in your quest to open up more space in them.

Kitchen planners know that a small kitchen isn't the end of the world, simply meaning you need to be a little more creative with your décor choices and layout.

If you don't believe us, see what other people have done to maximise their minuscule offerings, below. We think you'll be pleasantly surprised!