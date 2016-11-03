Your browser is out-of-date.

Small kitchens: 7 great ideas to optimise the space

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Don't think of small kitchens as a burden, look at them as a challenge and you might feel refreshed in your quest to open up more space in them.

Kitchen planners know that a small kitchen isn't the end of the world, simply meaning you need to be a little more creative with your décor choices and layout.

If you don't believe us, see what other people have done to maximise their minuscule offerings, below. We think you'll be pleasantly surprised!

1. Merge rooms together

Cocina Los Tuxtlas., arQing arQing Modern kitchen
arQing

arQing
arQing
arQing

Rather than having a separate kitchen and dining room, merge the two spaces into one and watch your kitchen appear to double in size. 

2. Choose a compact design

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

The smaller the kitchen style and the fewer cabinets you have, the more free space your room will enjoy and the bigger it will feel. It's not rocket science!

3. Install a multifunctional bar

Cocina MInimalista , Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Minimalist kitchen
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño

Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo &amp; Diseño
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño

A breakfast bar is a great way to turn countertop space into a handy dining solution, without sacrificing any extra room.

4. Make sure you have bright lighting

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Dazzlingly bright light always makes a small room feel much bigger and you always need to see what you're doing when you're preparing food, so good kitchen lighting makes sense for two reasons!

5. Enjoy a multifunctional island

Cocinas Modernas, Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Modern kitchen
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño

Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo &amp; Diseño
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño

An island offers extra counter space but add storage and stools and suddenly you have a multifunctional island that is hard to beat.

6. Try an L-shaped format

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Don't overlook those corners when you're contending with a small kitchen as they can be vital. Carousel pull-outs make them even more efficient, making an L-shaped kitchen a logical choice.

7. Add functionality to the walls

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

A blackboard wall might seem extravagant but when you think it can help with shopping list reminders and meal planning, suddenly your small kitchen is the most useful spot in the house!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 5 Embarrassing Kitchens (That Turn Out Surprisingly Nice).

12 simple ideas that WILL make your small bathroom look bigger
Did any of these ideas solve your kitchen conundrum?

