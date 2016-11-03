Your browser is out-of-date.

19 clever ideas to make cleaning your home less of a chore!

press profile homify press profile homify
Balham Maple Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood, Tim Wood Limited Tim Wood Limited KitchenCabinets & shelves Solid Wood
Loading admin actions …

If cleaning was fun it wouldn't be a chore, and nor would you be able to hire professional cleaners to come and complete the task for you. However, regardless of how fun it is or isn't, it is necessary. 

With a host of rooms to tackle, even in the smallest of homes, we're willing to bet any tips that lessen your efforts will be thoroughly appreciated, so we've pulled together a hearty list for you today. 

If you don't want to battle your bedroom or get bored cleaning your bathroom any longer, get ready to enjoy a much easier ride!

1. Dust light bulbs with clean paintbrushes

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Country style living room
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH

Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

Then you won't have to remove them!

2. Clean mildew out of washing machines with a little bleach and water

Laundry Room Clean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Clean Design

Laundry Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

To prevent foisty-smelling clothes.

3. Use an iron to remove stubborn stains from carpet

Products Cherry Pie Couture, Cherry Pie Couture Cherry Pie Couture HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Cherry Pie Couture

Products Cherry Pie Couture

Cherry Pie Couture
Cherry Pie Couture
Cherry Pie Couture

Just iron over greaseproof paper on top of the stain to see the magic!

4. Freshen mattresses with baking soda and essential oil

loft POWER 2 BUILD LTD Minimalist bedroom
POWER 2 BUILD LTD

loft

POWER 2 BUILD LTD
POWER 2 BUILD LTD
POWER 2 BUILD LTD

Leave for a few hours and hoover up.

5. For crisper sheets, clean your iron with salt

Utility - Laundry Shelves Absolute Project Management Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Absolute Project Management

Utility—Laundry Shelves

Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management

This will remove limescale build up.

6. Pop some vanilla pods in your oven on low

Practical Magic Eco German Kitchens Modern kitchen MDF White Nobilia kitchen furniture,Mineral grey Quartzforms worktops,open plan design,Neff single oven,Neff combi microwave,Neff gas hob,integrated appliances,stainless steel tambour unit.
Eco German Kitchens

Practical Magic

Eco German Kitchens
Eco German Kitchens
Eco German Kitchens

For a gorgeous clean scent throughout your home.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Run a few inches of hot water in your bath

Parquet de Versailles, The British Wood Flooring Company The British Wood Flooring Company Classic style bathroom Parquet de Versailles
The British Wood Flooring Company

Parquet de Versailles

The British Wood Flooring Company
The British Wood Flooring Company
The British Wood Flooring Company

To make cleaning the room quicker, then finish the bathtub last.

8. Use hair catchers in the sink and bath drains

Bath Interior Design Project and Showpiece , Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern bathroom Marble Metallic/Silver
Etons of Bath

Bath Interior Design Project and Showpiece

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

Prevention is always better than cure.

9. Use newspaper to clean windows instead of cloths

The Old Bond Store Apartments, Window Detail In Ex Design Industrial style windows & doors
In Ex Design

The Old Bond Store Apartments, Window Detail

In Ex Design
In Ex Design
In Ex Design

Cloths always leave streaks.

10. Drop denture cleaning tablets in your toilet bowl overnight

Rhiannon's House, Nutshell Construction Nutshell Construction Country style bathroom Metallic/Silver
Nutshell Construction

Rhiannon's House

Nutshell Construction
Nutshell Construction
Nutshell Construction

For easy, deep cleaning.

11. Add a little bleach when washing white bed linen

​A Pied-à-terre in Miami Beach, by Alessandro Isola, Alessandro Isola Ltd Alessandro Isola Ltd Modern style bedroom White
Alessandro Isola Ltd

​A Pied-à-terre in Miami Beach, by Alessandro Isola

Alessandro Isola Ltd
Alessandro Isola Ltd
Alessandro Isola Ltd

To get the dead skin cells and any saliva stains out.

12. Dust ceiling fans to keep allergies at bay

Dining false ceiling design homify Dining roomLighting
homify

Dining false ceiling design

homify
homify
homify

Turn them off first though!

13. Dust skirting boards with tumble dryer sheets

Skirting Bianchi Lecco srl HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Bianchi Lecco srl

Skirting

Bianchi Lecco srl
Bianchi Lecco srl
Bianchi Lecco srl

The static attracts all the dust.

14. WD40 can be used to get scuffs out of wooden floors

GERI FB Internacional Living roomLighting floor lamp
FB Internacional

GERI

FB Internacional
FB Internacional
FB Internacional

A cheap but very effective trick.

15. Regularly clean out your dryer vent

Laundry Room Clean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Clean Design

Laundry Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

This will make it work more effectively.

16. Wash your shower and screen while you're in it

Folding frameless glass bathscreen Ion Glass Modern bathroom Glass bathscreen
Ion Glass

Folding frameless glass bathscreen

Ion Glass
Ion Glass
Ion Glass

It's so much easier!

17. Keep odd socks for cleaning Venetian blinds

Wood venetian Blinds Clinque window blind systems Windows & doorsBlinds & shutters
Clinque window blind systems

Wood venetian Blinds

Clinque window blind systems
Clinque window blind systems
Clinque window blind systems

Wear them on your hands and rub the slats.

18. To make your kitchen sink shine

Grey & Red Eco German Kitchens Modern kitchen MDF Grey Nobilia,Twinkle White worktops,Neff oven,Neff combination microwave,Blanco sink and tap,Neff Induction hob,open plan galley style kitchen,glazed wall units
Eco German Kitchens

Grey & Red

Eco German Kitchens
Eco German Kitchens
Eco German Kitchens

Scrub it using an old toothbrush, boiling water and fresh lemon juice.

19. Microwave your kitchen sponges

Balham Maple Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood Tim Wood Limited KitchenCabinets & shelves Solid Wood
Tim Wood Limited

Balham Maple Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood

Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited

This will kill 99.9% of germs.

On the lookout for even more tips? Then take a look at this Ideabook: Household Cleaning While You’re Dreaming.

Which of these tips do you plan to try?

