19 clever ideas to make cleaning your home less of a chore!

If cleaning was fun it wouldn't be a chore, and nor would you be able to hire professional cleaners to come and complete the task for you. However, regardless of how fun it is or isn't, it is necessary.
With a host of rooms to tackle, even in the smallest of homes, we're willing to bet any tips that lessen your efforts will be thoroughly appreciated, so we've pulled together a hearty list for you today.
If you don't want to battle your bedroom or get bored cleaning your bathroom any longer, get ready to enjoy a much easier ride!
Then you won't have to remove them!
To prevent foisty-smelling clothes.
Just iron over greaseproof paper on top of the stain to see the magic!
Leave for a few hours and hoover up.
This will remove limescale build up.
For a gorgeous clean scent throughout your home.
To make cleaning the room quicker, then finish the bathtub last.
Prevention is always better than cure.
Cloths always leave streaks.
For easy, deep cleaning.
To get the dead skin cells and any saliva stains out.
Turn them off first though!
The static attracts all the dust.
A cheap but very effective trick.
This will make it work more effectively.
It's so much easier!
Wear them on your hands and rub the slats.
Scrub it using an old toothbrush, boiling water and fresh lemon juice.
This will kill 99.9% of germs.
On the lookout for even more tips? Then take a look at this Ideabook: Household Cleaning While You’re Dreaming.