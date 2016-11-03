Modern courtyard renovation in Salford

Not everyone loves gardening or wants to spend a huge amount of time perfecting an outdoor space. Today's project will therefore be an inspiration to everyone who has slowly seen their terrace transformed into a household rubbish dump.

Sadly, it's so easily done. It starts with a chair you no longer want and before you know it, its looks like you've got builders over working on something fantastic, when in fact it's just an embarrassing mess.

If you need a little push to get you to think about transforming your terrace into something beautiful and usable, see how this Salford project turned out and prepare to start planning your own garden project!