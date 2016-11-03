Modern courtyard renovation in Salford

Not everyone loves gardening or wants to spend a huge amount of time perfecting an outdoor space. Today's project will therefore be an inspiration to everyone who has slowly seen their terrace transformed into a household rubbish dump.
Sadly, it's so easily done. It starts with a chair you no longer want and before you know it, its looks like you've got builders over working on something fantastic, when in fact it's just an embarrassing mess.
If you need a little push to get you to think about transforming your terrace into something beautiful and usable, see how this Salford project turned out and prepare to start planning your own garden project!
You do have to wonder how a garden gets to such a messy and unloved point, don't you?
It's clearly nothing to write home about but, with all this rubbish casually dumped in there, it looks a total state! Could the owners not be bothered to go to the rubbish tip?
Well, of course we can imagine the barbecue set up here, with the hot tub bubbling away in order to host a super party.
Oh, wait. No we can't. What a mess! We can see there's been some construction work at some point but don't professionals normally take their rubbish with them?
You'd have the curtains drawn all the time in here, wouldn't you? The view hardly says 'blissful garden' or even 'usable space', so what's the point in looking at it? Simply awful.
If it could have looked this amazing all along, how did it take the owners so long to get the project moving?
This is such a change and we doubt anyone really wants to be sat in the house now! The space manages to look contemporary, stylish, a little rustic and beautifully finished all at once.
And that seating? It's perfection.
This newly laid terrace is wonderful thanks to an edge design, which sees flower beds and seating running around the perimeter. The centre of the garden space has been left clear, thereby making it ideal for a little artisan addition.
The pebble design really lifts the whole project from fabulous to utterly flawless, adding an extra nuance of style that most people would have overlooked.
Now this is a view to see from your living room! The symmetry of the trees, wooden wall strips, grey beds and amazing seating and decking are all on display and we love it.
As an extra touch, just look how the living room rug mirrors the pebble design. What a way to seamlessly connect the two spaces!
