Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

16 Tricks For a Comfy Bathroom

press profile homify press profile homify
Modern flat – Loft Extension and Renovation, Fulham, SW6, TOTUS TOTUS Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Getting your bathroom right isn't as easy as you might think. If it was just a case of buying a bathtub, sink and toilet and popping them into a room, designers wouldn't be such a necessary resource. In reality, they are and we're about to show you why! 

We've figured out some of the key secrets that designers use to make bathrooms really pop, as well as some easy cleaning tips and handy other uses for your space.

So, if you've been considering a revamp of your bathroom design, this is an unmissable article. And even better, all our tips are budget-friendly. You're welcome!

1. Heated rowel rails look good

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

But they also make light work of keeping towels hygienic and add value to your home!

2. Add spice racks to your wall

Town House, Sussex., CHALKSPACE CHALKSPACE Classic style bathroom
CHALKSPACE

Town House, Sussex.

CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE

To easily display beauty products in an orderly fashion.

3. Screw a magazine holder to the inside of a cabinet door

Battersea Town House, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
PAD ARCHITECTS

Battersea Town House

PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS

Perfect for holding your hairdryer.

4. Hang wrinkled clothes on the back of the door while you shower

Bamboo Pixers Modern bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,bamboo
Pixers

Bamboo

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

The steam from your shower will help de-crease them.

You didn't think your bathroom was just for bathing, did you?!

5. Clean the shower screen while you shower

Modern flat – Loft Extension and Renovation, Fulham, SW6, TOTUS TOTUS Modern bathroom
TOTUS

Modern flat – Loft Extension and Renovation, Fulham, SW6

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

This makes things much easier and quicker.

6. Add coat hooks to your room

Apartment Refurbishment – Richmond-upon-Thames, London, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern bathroom
Cube Lofts

Apartment Refurbishment – Richmond-upon-Thames, London

Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts

So everyone can have their own towel spot.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Stick magnetic strips to the inside of cabinet doors

Dyar park twin house homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

Dyar park twin house

homify
homify
homify

To give you somewhere to store pesky hair grips.

8. Fit a bookshelf above the door

Apartment Refurbishment – Richmond-upon-Thames, London, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern bathroom
Cube Lofts

Apartment Refurbishment – Richmond-upon-Thames, London

Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts

For hidden but vital storage.

9. Create more space on your vanity

Hadley Wood - North London, New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern bathroom
New Images Architects

Hadley Wood—North London

New Images Architects
New Images Architects
New Images Architects

By using a cake stand as a toiletries display.

10. A dry sink will amplify your phone perfectly

Douro Street, London GPAD Modern bathroom
GPAD

Douro Street, London

GPAD
GPAD
GPAD

So you'll never miss a call and can enjoy some tunes while you shower!

11. Tumble dryer sheets wipe away soap scum in one go

Chevening Road, London, NW6 GPAD Modern bathroom
GPAD

Chevening Road, London, NW6

GPAD
GPAD
GPAD

So less time wasted scrubbing.

12. Fill Ziploc bags with vinegar

Extensive landscaping including creation of wetlands lake ensures this new home blends seamlessly into landscape, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style bathroom
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Extensive landscaping including creation of wetlands lake ensures this new home blends seamlessly into landscape

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Then attach to taps and shower heads and leave overnight to remove limescale.

13. Make the room seem bigger

A collection of four contemporary Iroko timber-clad modern family homes, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Modern bathroom
Des Ewing Residential Architects

A collection of four contemporary Iroko timber-clad modern family homes

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

By installing the biggest mirror possible.

14. Roll your towels instead of folding them

Master Bathroom - Belsize Park Roselind Wilson Design Modern bathroom dream bathroom,industrial-look bathroom,natural stone,vintage brass taps,vanity focal point,vanity focal point
Roselind Wilson Design

Master Bathroom—Belsize Park

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

To squeeze out a little more storage space.

15. Add a stone feature wall for less cleaning

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A simple blast with the shower is all that's needed.

16. If you need more hanging space

Bathroom Absolute Project Management Classic style bathroom
Absolute Project Management

Bathroom

Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management

Add multiple towel rails to your door.

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Clever tricks to overcome your small bathroom pains.

Modern courtyard renovation in Salford
Which of these bathroom ideas will you put into practice?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks