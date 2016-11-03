Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Smart kitchen tricks to make your life easier

press profile homify press profile homify
Low-key Cottage is actually a Coastal Haven with Three Levels of Sea View, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Rustic style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Being the most practical room in the house, it makes sense that you should be able to streamline your processes and storage solutions in the kitchen, doesn't it? 

That's essentially what kitchen designers try to do when they design the ideal kitchen plans for both you and your space, but we've found some extra helpful tips that will see you getting even more out of the room.

Do you find you never quite have enough room, storage or functionality? Then continue reading and prepare to have your eyes opened to all the possibilities that your kitchen offers!

1. Add storage to your storage

DanKuchen keukenimpressies, DanKüchen Studio Hengelo DanKüchen Studio Hengelo KitchenStorage
DanKüchen Studio Hengelo

DanKüchen Studio Hengelo
DanKüchen Studio Hengelo
DanKüchen Studio Hengelo

With custom crockery holders and personalised solutions within deep drawers.

2. Think vertically

Practical Magic Eco German Kitchens Modern kitchen MDF White Nobilia kitchen furniture,Mineral grey Quartzforms worktops,open plan design,Neff single oven,Neff combi microwave,Neff gas hob,integrated appliances,stainless steel tambour unit.
Eco German Kitchens

Practical Magic

Eco German Kitchens
Eco German Kitchens
Eco German Kitchens

Take your storage higher, not wider!

3. Add hanging rails under your sink

Bright and Light Eco German Kitchens Modern kitchen MDF White Nobilia kitchen furniture,Quartzforms Twinkle White worktop,Neff oven,Neff induction hob,Neff extractor,stainless steel bar handle,open plan kitchen diner,
Eco German Kitchens

Bright and Light

Eco German Kitchens
Eco German Kitchens
Eco German Kitchens

For easy access to cleaning product bottles.

4. Use drawer divides

kitchen POWER 2 BUILD LTD Minimalist kitchen
POWER 2 BUILD LTD

kitchen

POWER 2 BUILD LTD
POWER 2 BUILD LTD
POWER 2 BUILD LTD

To get more from your drawers and minimise the chaos. Cutlery needs to be sectioned!

5. Use magnets

Magic Wall, Magic Wall Magic Wall KitchenStorage
Magic Wall

Magic Wall
Magic Wall
Magic Wall

If you can, this a great idea to store knives and even pans and lids.

6. Hang awkward utensils

Low-key Cottage is actually a Coastal Haven with Three Levels of Sea View, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Rustic style kitchen
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Low-key Cottage is actually a Coastal Haven with Three Levels of Sea View

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

So they don't devour drawer space.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Use your ceiling space

Gentleman's Residence with Bridge Linking into Existing Restored Coach House, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style kitchen
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Gentleman's Residence with Bridge Linking into Existing Restored Coach House

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

If you have some spare, use it to hang pans and larger, bulky items.

8. Store seldom-used appliances

Wandsworth Lewis Alderson Classic style kitchen
Lewis Alderson

Wandsworth

Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson

Put them away in drawers to free up counter space.

9. Have a specific space for pan lids

Wandsworth Lewis Alderson Classic style kitchen
Lewis Alderson

Wandsworth

Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson

Such as in a storage basket, so they don't get lost.

10. Think about including pull-down cupboards

Wandsworth Lewis Alderson Classic style kitchen
Lewis Alderson

Wandsworth

Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson

A really savvy storage idea!

11. Stick to timeless classics or state-of-the-art kitchen appliances

Frensham Lewis Alderson Classic style kitchen
Lewis Alderson

Frensham

Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson

Middle of the road versions won't last long and will date.

12. Make your island extra useful

WSM ARCHITEKTEN, WSM ARCHITEKTEN WSM ARCHITEKTEN Modern kitchen
WSM ARCHITEKTEN

WSM ARCHITEKTEN

WSM ARCHITEKTEN
WSM ARCHITEKTEN
WSM ARCHITEKTEN

By using it as a breakfast bar.

13. Swap out all of your light bulbs

Battersea Town House, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
PAD ARCHITECTS

Battersea Town House

PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS

For much brighter, energy-efficient LEDs.

14. Freeze any leftover sauce, oil, wine or herbs

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

In ice cube trays to add to cooking later!

15. Use cookie cutters when preparing vegetables for little ones

Kitchen Extension – Strawberry Hill, Twickenham, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern kitchen
Cube Lofts

Kitchen Extension – Strawberry Hill, Twickenham

Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts

To make them more interesting to eat.

16. Keep a stash of straws in a drawer

Loft and Extension, Hammersmith, London, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern kitchen
Cube Lofts

Loft and Extension, Hammersmith, London

Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts

For poking pips out of small fruits.

17. Make your own cleaner using white vinegar, baking soda and lemon juice

Kitchen Extension, Berrylands, Surrey, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern kitchen
Cube Lofts

Kitchen Extension, Berrylands, Surrey

Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts

It can be used absolutely anywhere, even on chrome!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Things you MUST do before renovating your kitchen.

Every Stylish Brits' Dream Home
Did these ideas tackle any of your kitchen issues?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks