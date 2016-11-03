Smart kitchen tricks to make your life easier

Being the most practical room in the house, it makes sense that you should be able to streamline your processes and storage solutions in the kitchen, doesn't it?
That's essentially what kitchen designers try to do when they design the ideal kitchen plans for both you and your space, but we've found some extra helpful tips that will see you getting even more out of the room.
Do you find you never quite have enough room, storage or functionality? Then continue reading and prepare to have your eyes opened to all the possibilities that your kitchen offers!
With custom crockery holders and personalised solutions within deep drawers.
Take your storage higher, not wider!
For easy access to cleaning product bottles.
To get more from your drawers and minimise the chaos. Cutlery needs to be sectioned!
If you can, this a great idea to store knives and even pans and lids.
So they don't devour drawer space.
If you have some spare, use it to hang pans and larger, bulky items.
Put them away in drawers to free up counter space.
Such as in a storage basket, so they don't get lost.
A really savvy storage idea!
Middle of the road versions won't last long and will date.
By using it as a breakfast bar.
For much brighter, energy-efficient LEDs.
In ice cube trays to add to cooking later!
To make them more interesting to eat.
For poking pips out of small fruits.
It can be used absolutely anywhere, even on chrome!
For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Things you MUST do before renovating your kitchen.