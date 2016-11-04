Your browser is out-of-date.

19 garden fences all your neighbours will definitely copy

press profile homify press profile homify
Realizacja Ogrodzenia 1, Armet Armet GardenFencing & walls
How you guarantee your garden privacy can be a tricky decision, purely because there are so many great options to choose from and your gardener can't make the choice for you. 

They can, of course, recommend a few styles that will fit perfectly with your plants and flowers but ultimately it's up to you to make that final judgement. So, we thought we'd help out and show you 19 of the best garden fencing and wall styles we've come across. 

From rustic to rural and contemporary to cool, we've laid our gardening gloves on a wonderful selection, so let's take a look!

1. Stained wood panels

Contemporary screening , fencing & wall panels, Paul Newman Landscapes Paul Newman Landscapes Modern garden
Paul Newman Landscapes

2. Rustic brick and stone walls

Casa CC, costa+dos costa+dos Minimalist style garden
costa+dos

3. Recycled wood fencing

Roble, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Rustic style garden
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

4. Natural hedging borders

casa de campo, TESTA studio TESTA studio Country style garden
TESTA studio

5. Trees and security fencing

Casa LC, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern houses
ze|arquitectura

6. Natural stone walls

近江の庭, 株式会社近江庭園 株式会社近江庭園 Modern garden
株式会社近江庭園

7. Trellis fencing

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

8. A combination of stone, fencing and foliage

JARDINES, FERNANDA GASTELUM FERNANDA GASTELUM Minimalist style garden
FERNANDA GASTELUM

9. Flagstones with a hot extra function!

Felsted Place Aralia Minimalist style garden Slate Metallic/Silver
Aralia

Felsted Place

10. Rural wooden fencing

HSE Venter/Dilks, CA Architects CA Architects Minimalist style garden
CA Architects

11. Sporadic wooden panels

Referenzen- Naturstein, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Modern garden
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

12. Modern metal strips

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN

13. Bamboo sheeting

Badewanne Objekte, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller Tropical style bathroom
Design by Torsten Müller

14. Woven panels with stone interludes

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions GardenFencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

15. Half-height wooden trellis

Casa Ala, CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE Rustic style garage/shed
CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE

16. Minimal wood panels

取手市O邸新築工事, K+Yアトリエ一級建築士事務所 K+Yアトリエ一級建築士事務所 Scandinavian style houses
K+Yアトリエ一級建築士事務所

17. Bespoke ironwork

Realizacja Ogrodzenia 1, Armet Armet GardenFencing & walls
Armet

18. Oversized striated wood

Mobiliario de jardines y exteriores, Muebles caparros Muebles caparros Classic style garden
Muebles caparros

19. Vintage metalwork

Innenhöfe Begrünen, Ecowork Ecowork GardenFencing & walls
Ecowork

What a selection! 

If you're feeling more inspired to think about the outside of your home, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 outdoor lighting ideas that'll make your home shine.

Which of these styles instantly grabbed your attention?

