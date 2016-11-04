Your browser is out-of-date.

Garden ideas with low effort, minimal cost

Bretelles de balcon, BACSAC® BACSAC® Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
However experienced you at at gardening, it's perfectly acceptable to admit you'd like to know a few low effort, minimal cost ideas for making your space really come to life. The only snag is, these are the kinds of tips that gardeners and landscapers might not want you knowing, so we've hunted a few out for you.

We'll never get bored of finding new and exciting ways to add a little extra pizzazz and flair to homes and gardens. If you similarly enthused, scroll down to find out what you could do to your garden this weekend!

1. Lay a chunky flagstone path

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs GardenAccessories & decoration
monica khanna designs

Juanapur Farmhouse

The joy is, it doesn't have to be perfect!

2. Fill in beds with coloured shingle

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

For a neat and sophisticated look.

3. Complete your installation with a blockwork garden wall

홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트, OBBA OBBA Modern houses
OBBA

So cheap and easy to put up!

4. Add a fire pit

1.2m rustic sandstone firepit , Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Rustic style garden Sandstone rustic stone,outdoor furniture,relaxing,entertaining
Lithic Fire

1.2m rustic sandstone firepit

For year round enjoyment.

5. Frame your home with tall or fluffy grasses

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern houses
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

6. Let nature take its course

Wooden houses., Design studio of Stanislav Orekhov. ARCHITECTURE / INTERIOR DESIGN / VISUALIZATION. Design studio of Stanislav Orekhov. ARCHITECTURE / INTERIOR DESIGN / VISUALIZATION. Classic style houses
Design studio of Stanislav Orekhov. ARCHITECTURE / INTERIOR DESIGN / VISUALIZATION.

What a low-effort method for garden greatness!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Experiment with painting fencing white

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de GardenPlants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

For a chic modern look.

8. Embrace a little alpine styling

Realizzazioni giardini, Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo GardenPlants & flowers
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo

These plants need little care.

9. Install a mini flowerbed at your entrance

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN

It will make a big impact.

10. Hanging baskets make a house look and feel like a home

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Pflanzenfreude.de

11. Spray paint empty cans and pots to make beautiful planters

Der Bogenhanf – Zimmerpflanze des Monats August, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
Pflanzenfreude.de

12. If you can weave, how about creating some bespoke pots?

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de GardenPlants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

13. Repurpose old stepladders into plant displays

DIE BROMELIA - Die unkomplizierte Exotin, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
Pflanzenfreude.de

14. Turn empty fences into floral displays by mounting pots

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de GardenPlants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Herbs would be perfect here!

15. Add tin foil to pots

Der Bogenhanf – Zimmerpflanze des Monats August, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
Pflanzenfreude.de

For an effective, low-cost look.

16. Repurpose unusual items as planters

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de GardenPlants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

17. Use flea market finds in flower displays

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de GardenPlants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

18. An old coat stand makes a terrific pot hanger

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de GardenPlants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

19. All that glitters can be gold

DIE BROMELIA - Die unkomplizierte Exotin, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
Pflanzenfreude.de

If you spray all your pots to match.

20. Galvanised buckets are ideal outdoor plant pots

Zinc Planter with Candle Holders ELLA JAMES GardenPlant pots & vases
ELLA JAMES

Zinc Planter with Candle Holders

21. Old crates and boxes make for organic, rustic planters

Bretelles de balcon, BACSAC® BACSAC® Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
BACSAC®

For a little extra garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 19 Garden Fences All Your Neighbours Will Want To Copy.

19 garden fences all your neighbours will definitely copy
Which of these ideas will you put to the test?

