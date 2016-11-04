Sliding door ideas for small homes

Sliding doors are the perfect choice for small homes as every inch can really count. If you're not swallowing up floor space with traditional doors that open into a room, your property can feel instantly and exponentially larger. Plus, sliding doors always look great and have a myriad of uses.
Interior designers have been using these innovative solutions for years but we've recently started to notice them coming back into style in a big way.
If you thought you should only use them in your bedroom as a wardrobe door, think again and read on!
And good sense in a studio flat.
And are great for separating a kitchen and dining room.
Let all the light in but swallow up no space.
Sliding doors offer an easy connection to the garden, which makes the house feel bigger.
Look like wall panels, unless you know differently!
If you want to add some fun to a small, one room home.
Instantly capture an industrial aesthetic.
A classic, but this modern take makes a built-in wardrobe look so much more romantic.
Are ideal when your home is small and you need to maximise light flow.
Immensely useful too!
Perfect for changing the function of a small living room as need and occasion dictates.
This room might be smaller but the functionality is clearly defined by the door.
Perfect for privacy, natural light circulation and they won't need a big room sacrifice.
Especially in smaller homes where space is tight.
Small homes need to divide the space cleverly to avoid feeling like a bedsit. Sliding doors are great for exactly that!
