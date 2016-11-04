Your browser is out-of-date.

Sliding door ideas for small homes

press profile homify
Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Sliding doors
Sliding doors are the perfect choice for small homes as every inch can really count. If you're not swallowing up floor space with traditional doors that open into a room, your property can feel instantly and exponentially larger. Plus, sliding doors always look great and have a myriad of uses.

Interior designers have been using these innovative solutions for years but we've recently started to notice them coming back into style in a big way.

If you thought you should only use them in your bedroom as a wardrobe door, think again and read on!

1. Faceted sliding doors make a statement

PARIS 17 29m²
And good sense in a studio flat.

2. Rustic and country style always looks great

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme
And are great for separating a kitchen and dining room.

3. Frosted glass bathroom doors

Sliding frameless glass doors
Sliding frameless glass doors

Let all the light in but swallow up no space.

4. On the back of a small home extension

Sliding Folding doors
Sliding Folding doors

Sliding doors offer an easy connection to the garden, which makes the house feel bigger.

5. Simple white sliding doors

The Wine Warehouse, Chepstow
The Wine Warehouse, Chepstow

Look like wall panels, unless you know differently!

6. Go bright and bold

West London house
West London house

If you want to add some fun to a small, one room home.

7. Galvanised steel doors

Steel resin sliding doors and cupboard
Steel resin sliding doors and cupboard

Instantly capture an industrial aesthetic.

8. Sliding wardrobe doors

Sliding Wardrobe Doors
Sliding Wardrobe Doors

A classic, but this modern take makes a built-in wardrobe look so much more romantic.

9. Glass-panelled sliding doors

homify Sliding doors
Are ideal when your home is small and you need to maximise light flow.

10. How fun is this sliding blackboard door?

Haus Hoffmann Hamburg
Immensely useful too!

11. Sliding doors in a living room

Soggiorno accogliente
Perfect for changing the function of a small living room as need and occasion dictates.

12. How about using sliding doors as a fluid room divide?

Quinta do Lago
Quinta do Lago

This room might be smaller but the functionality is clearly defined by the door.

13. Frosted glass sliding doors

Frosted Glass Sliding Door partition in Cambridge
Frosted Glass Sliding Door partition in Cambridge

Perfect for privacy, natural light circulation and they won't need a big room sacrifice.

14. Perfect en suite doors

Sliding doors
Sliding doors

Especially in smaller homes where space is tight.

15. Ideal space dividers

​Studio Flat Room Divider Sliding Doors by Bravo London.
​Studio Flat Room Divider Sliding Doors by Bravo London.

Small homes need to divide the space cleverly to avoid feeling like a bedsit. Sliding doors are great for exactly that!

For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Simple ideas that WILL improve your small living room.

Flawless 120 m² Home You Can Afford
Where could sliding doors be helpful in your home?

