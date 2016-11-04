Sliding door ideas for small homes

Sliding doors are the perfect choice for small homes as every inch can really count. If you're not swallowing up floor space with traditional doors that open into a room, your property can feel instantly and exponentially larger. Plus, sliding doors always look great and have a myriad of uses.

Interior designers have been using these innovative solutions for years but we've recently started to notice them coming back into style in a big way.

If you thought you should only use them in your bedroom as a wardrobe door, think again and read on!