10 fabulous and original breakfast bars

As limitless as kitchen designs are, major components within them also come in a myriad of styles, shapes and finishes. Chief among them are breakfast bars!

The perfect way to add dining potential to your room, as well as bags of extra style, breakfast bars are a popular addition that kitchen planners are consistently asked about. But would you know what style you'd want? Do you know what material you'd like it to be made from?

If you're giving some serious thought to adding a breakfast bar to your kitchen plans but need extra information, today is your lucky day because we've found some beautiful examples to show you.