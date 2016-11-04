Your browser is out-of-date.

10 fabulous and original breakfast bars

Residência MV praia, Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Eclectic style kitchen
As limitless as kitchen designs are, major components within them also come in a myriad of styles, shapes and finishes. Chief among them are breakfast bars! 

The perfect way to add dining potential to your room, as well as bags of extra style, breakfast bars are a popular addition that kitchen planners are consistently asked about. But would you know what style you'd want? Do you know what material you'd like it to be made from?

If you're giving some serious thought to adding a breakfast bar to your kitchen plans but need extra information, today is your lucky day because we've found some beautiful examples to show you.

1. Built for two

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern conservatory
You don't have to have a super long breakfast bar if there are only two of you. In fact, we think this short and simple version is absolutely lovely and does everything it needs to.

2. Low profile

Loft Marine Home Resort, ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE Rustic style living room Bricks Beige
In an open-plan room with low-level furniture, a breakfast bar that's the height of a regular dining table will work really well but not require the same amount of space.

3. Island adjacent

The Four Shades Concept, Mosaicnet srl Mosaicnet srl Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
If you already have an island, a simple addition is all you'll need to transform it into a breakfast bar. The pale wood plank here makes for a stylish and pared back transformation.

4. Double-sided family set up

Residência MV praia, Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Eclectic style kitchen
Residência MV praia

For a large family and a super-sized kitchen, a breakfast bar that can be used from both sides is vital! This simple pine version is perfect and, when not in use, all the stools will simply slide underneath as it's wide enough.

5. Tiled and terrific

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Classic style kitchen
Simply part of the main kitchen, pulling up a couple of stools to this countertop makes perfect sense, adding extra functionality without any extra build cost.

6. Small and mighty

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Your breakfast bar can be as tiny as you like but still have bags of style and practicality. This tiny black version is just large enough for two but makes the small kitchen so much more user-friendly.

7. Break the rules

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Minimalist kitchen
Who says you can't have a long but ultra slim breakfast bar in your kitchen, like you might find in a trendy café? Not us! 

This amazing bar has made great use of an awkward space and added functionality where a table wouldn't have been possible.

8. Built-in brilliance

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Plottier, Neuquen, Patagonia, Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Modern kitchen
When you want a dining table but don't like the idea of furniture simply flying solo in an otherwise unified space, a breakfast bar is a great option.

Part of the flowing countertop, this low-level eating station simple blends in and looks amazing.

9. Easy addition

Projeto de arquitetura de casa junto ao mar, a3mais a3mais Modern kitchen
This breakfast bar was certainly no afterthought as it's been built-in from the start to simply jut off from the end of the worktop. 

Continuing the slim profile of the counter, it looks modern and fresh whilst also offering great functionality!

10. Deep-set and amazing

RESIDENCIA 41BJ MM, r79 r79 Modern kitchen
If you've got the room, why not go for a really deep-set breakfast bar like this one? 

Offering easy social interaction with whomever is cooking, this eating space looks as comfortable as any dining room. Plus, those red seats look incredible as a harmonious addition designed to match the cabinets.

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Cool Kitchen Wall Ideas (You Should Definitely Steal!).

Sliding door ideas for small homes
Have we sold you on the breakfast bar idea?

