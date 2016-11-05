A Fairy Tale Modern White Home

Not every home can pull of an almost all white interior but we've found one that makes the task look like child's play!

With a talented interior designer running the show, the inside of this family home has been turned into a paradigm of contemporary styling, with some beautiful rustic touches that add in just enough warmth to make the vibe welcoming instead of sterile.

If you thought all white homes can't possibly work with children, prepare to be surprised, especially by the kid's room!