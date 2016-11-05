A Fairy Tale Modern White Home

Not every home can pull of an almost all white interior but we've found one that makes the task look like child's play!
With a talented interior designer running the show, the inside of this family home has been turned into a paradigm of contemporary styling, with some beautiful rustic touches that add in just enough warmth to make the vibe welcoming instead of sterile.
If you thought all white homes can't possibly work with children, prepare to be surprised, especially by the kid's room!
This living room wants for nothing yet feels wonderfully minimalist, don't you agree?
Every home comfort has been included yet nothing feels too large, ostentatious or try hard. Instead, a natural flow has been established and an overarching sense of Zen really comes through!
As we mentioned, the interior here is mostly white, with the walls, large furniture items and ceilings all decked out in the neutral shade. However, thanks to warmer accessories, the feel isn't too stark.
In this living room, the addition of a heritage rug, wooden flooring and stained glass keeps the space feeling modern and contemporary without that sterile look so many homes suffer from.
We don't know if we'd ever be brave enough to install a white kitchen in a family home but these owners did and it looks amazing! Perhaps we love messy pasta too much (or don't clean enough), but we're super jealous of this gleaming room.
The brushed metal accessories heighten the contemporary, fresh feeling but are perfectly balanced by the semi-traditional cupboard fronts.
Wooden flooring, small bedside table, white walls and white bed linen is all you need for a great night's sleep in this home and we love the audacity of how plain and chic this room is.
You really don't need anything more and yet it looks perfectly put together.
We told you that you'd be shocked by how white the kid's room is and just look at it!
Finished with some colourful and funky additions, it looks great but still works alongside the wider theme. We wonder what the secret is to getting such a tidy little one?
Of all the rooms to have some extra special touches, what fun that it's the bathroom.
So many people underestimate the importance of a pretty bathing space but not these owners. Just look at the luxury shower and that gilded mirror! Still perfectly pale, the white and gold looks gorgeous.
As we spin around, we see that there's also a bath in here, completing a stunning family bathroom! The inset wall shelf makes absolute sense and, now that we think about it, so does the extravagant décor.
Think about it… it's the one room everyone uses every day, so why not go all out?
You know our thoughts about bathrooms, which is that you can never have too many! So this lovely shower room is a very pleasant surprise.
There we were, assuming that the gold family bathroom was the only bathing spot but here is a super little mosaic masterpiece, which adds extra functionality and, no doubt, cuts bathroom queues!
