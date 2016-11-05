Your browser is out-of-date.

30 of the best designer kitchens for every style home

press profile homify
homify Classic style kitchen
Could your kitchen use a revamp? Are you a little overwhelmed by all the choice out there and unsure what to tell a kitchen planner you want? 

Well, have no fear as we're here to show you a stonking 30 bespoke kitchen designs that are sure to fire up your imagination and get you honing in on some styles you really love.

You don't need to make any final decisions right now and remember that clever designers will be able to combine elements from different kitchens to make one that is utterly perfect for you, so make note of anything you adore!

1. All natural

Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
High Gloss Open Plan Kitchen
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

High Gloss Open Plan Kitchen

Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

2. A wonder in white

Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Modern, contemporary Kitchen with Peninsula
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

Modern, contemporary Kitchen with Peninsula

Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

3. Variations on a hue

Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Wood effect open plan kitchen with island
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

Wood effect open plan kitchen with island

Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

4. Pared back and rustic

윤성하우징
윤성하우징

윤성하우징
윤성하우징
윤성하우징

5. Sleek and contemporary

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Bright and bold!

Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura

Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura

7. Perfectly tonal

Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki

Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki

8. With brick accents

GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[®
GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[®

GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[®
GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[®
GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[®

9. Filled with retro touches

ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN

ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN

10. All about the counters

LA RORA Interiorismo & Arquitectura
LA RORA Interiorismo &amp; Arquitectura

LA RORA Interiorismo & Arquitectura
LA RORA Interiorismo &amp; Arquitectura
LA RORA Interiorismo & Arquitectura

11. A rustic/industrial combination

Johnny Grey
The Kitchen
Johnny Grey

The Kitchen

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

12. Filled with heritage

ЙОХ architects
ЙОХ architects

ЙОХ architects
ЙОХ architects
ЙОХ architects

13. Crazy for wood

Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

14. Open and natural

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

15. Daring colours

CAMILA FERREIRA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
CAMILA FERREIRA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

CAMILA FERREIRA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
CAMILA FERREIRA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
CAMILA FERREIRA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

16. A little bit of disco fever!

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

17. Reigning with purple

ARY Studios
ARY Studios

ARY Studios
ARY Studios
ARY Studios

18. Delicate and feminine

Dream space Interiors
Dream space Interiors

Dream space Interiors
Dream space Interiors
Dream space Interiors

19. Classic and timeless

Lewis Alderson
Chelsea Kitchen
Lewis Alderson

Chelsea Kitchen

Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson

20. On multiple levels

Simona Garufi
Simona Garufi

Simona Garufi
Simona Garufi
Simona Garufi

21. Looking cool in blue

ZERO9
the blue kitchen
ZERO9

the blue kitchen

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

22. With a focus on storage

homify
Cornforth White Shaker Kitchen
homify

Cornforth White Shaker Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

23. Tile heaven

Badkamer & Tegels magazine
Badkamer &amp; Tegels magazine

Badkamer & Tegels magazine
Badkamer &amp; Tegels magazine
Badkamer & Tegels magazine

24. Vibrant and dark all at once

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

25. Elegant monochrome

Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

26. Modern art

Agence Glenn Medioni
Agence Glenn Medioni

Agence Glenn Medioni
Agence Glenn Medioni
Agence Glenn Medioni

27. Designed for families

HARQUITECTES
HARQUITECTES

HARQUITECTES
HARQUITECTES
HARQUITECTES

28. All about the light

Aguirre Arquitectura Patagonica
Aguirre Arquitectura Patagonica

Aguirre Arquitectura Patagonica
Aguirre Arquitectura Patagonica
Aguirre Arquitectura Patagonica

29. Cosy and homely

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

30. Totally unique

Küchengaleria Oßwald GmbH
Küchengaleria Oßwald GmbH

Küchengaleria Oßwald GmbH
Küchengaleria Oßwald GmbH
Küchengaleria Oßwald GmbH

For even more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 24 Kitchens (You Can Copy) That Shine Like A Diamond.

A Fairy Tale Modern White Home
Did you find your dream kitchen here?

