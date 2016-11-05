30 of the best designer kitchens for every style home

Could your kitchen use a revamp? Are you a little overwhelmed by all the choice out there and unsure what to tell a kitchen planner you want?

Well, have no fear as we're here to show you a stonking 30 bespoke kitchen designs that are sure to fire up your imagination and get you honing in on some styles you really love.

You don't need to make any final decisions right now and remember that clever designers will be able to combine elements from different kitchens to make one that is utterly perfect for you, so make note of anything you adore!