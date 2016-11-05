When you should DIY (or spend some money on a pro)

We understand the desire to do everything yourself but when it comes to DIY, it's incredibly easy to bite off more than you can chew. The problem with this is that you then often need to call out an expensive professional to not only complete the job for you but also fix your mess, which can get very expensive.

Wouldn't it be great to know which jobs you can feasibly tackle yourself and which should always be left to professionals? Well, that's exactly what we're telling you today with this handy guide to home improvement projects so, be in the know before you face a huge repair bill!