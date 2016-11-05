Your browser is out-of-date.

When you should DIY (or spend some money on a pro)

Parkiet drewniany. Realizacja podłogi drewnianej w Ochli koło Zielonej Góry., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
We understand the desire to do everything yourself but when it comes to DIY, it's incredibly easy to bite off more than you can chew. The problem with this is that you then often need to call out an expensive professional to not only complete the job for you but also fix your mess, which can get very expensive. 

Wouldn't it be great to know which jobs you can feasibly tackle yourself and which should always be left to professionals? Well, that's exactly what we're telling you today with this handy guide to home improvement projects so, be in the know before you face a huge repair bill!

DIY: Sanding your floors

Parkiet drewniany. Realizacja podłogi drewnianej w Ochli koło Zielonej Góry., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
You can hire floor sanders from plenty of DIY rental shops and actually sanding a floor isn't hard, it's just a little monotonous and very messy. 

Take your time, be methodical, change the bag regularly, wear ear defenders and you'll be just fine!

Professional: Laying and finishing parquet

Oak Premier Parquet The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
There is a world of difference between sanding a dew planks and laying a complicated parquet floor design, filling it properly, sanding and varnishing it!

flooring expert might cost but trust us, it'll be worth it for the finished product.

DIY: Clogged drain

White Concrete / Marble Sink Forma Studios BathroomSinks Marble White Large sink,Concrete Sink,Marble sink,Bespoke Sink,Custom Sink,Twin Sink,Sink vanity,'
If you have a slow flowing drain or a blockage, you can handle that yourself. Grab a bucket, turn off the water and get the U-bend unscrewed to find out what's lodged down there.

Simple and free!

Professional: Water leak on ceiling

MYBATH SLOW LIFE MyBath BathroomBathtubs & showers
If you notice what looks to be a brown mark on the ceiling of a room that has a bathroom above it, you could have a serious water leak. This is not a job for an amateur and it needs fast action so call in a plumber.

DIY: Small garden addition

Downland Shepherd Hut Downland Shepherd Huts Modern garage/shed
Adding a little garden building to your outside space isn't beyond you, especially when so many of them now come in fully prefabricated flat pack kits.

Just think of them as a large scale Ikea project and you'll be fine.

Professional: Building an extension

Zinc Extension, Urban Creatures : Architects Urban Creatures : Architects Modern houses
However small your proposed extension, always get a professional to build it for you. Foundations, structural elements and planning permission are not issues to be taken lightly.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

DIY: Changing light fixtures

Lights Purewood HouseholdAccessories & decoration Iron/Steel
If you've found some delightful light fixtures, by all means switch off the mains power for a few minutes and swap them out. Add some energy-efficient bulbs while you're at it.

Professional: Rewiring the house

Brilliant Bethnal Green, Propia Propia Industrial style dining room
Just because you can wire a plug it doesn't automatically mean that you can wire a house. Leave large electrical issues to the experts or you could end up with an expensive house insurance claim.

DIY: Pressure washing the roof

Guildford House, C7 architects C7 architects Modern houses
If your roof has seen cleaner days, don't be afraid to get the pressure washer out of the garage and give it a good going over. In a few minutes it'll look good as new!

Professional: Replacing roof tiles

Structural glass linkway Ion Glass Classic style houses Glass Transparent
It looks so easy, doesn't it? Replacing roof tiles, we mean. Well, it's not! It's a specialist job that needs to be handled by trained professionals so put the ladders away and call someone in.

For more DIY advice and inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 Economical DIY Projects Everyone Can Manage

Are you a keen DIY fan?

