13 ideas to make your small home look modern (and stylish!)

Проект квартиры ЖК "Дубровка"., Александра Петропавловская
If you have a small home that you want to make super stylish, don't think that your limited floor space has to be a factor. Interior Designers are constantly turning petite homes into paradigms of contemporary style and chic, so we've taken a look at how they do it in order to share the secrets with you today. 

From hallways to bedrooms, we've got tips for every room in any house, so if you're ready to plan a modern overhaul, let's see how the professionals do it.

1. Draw up a scale plan before you start.

Wrocław / Maślice, mieszkanie - 43m2, razoo-architekci
Even a small modern house needs proper planning before any designing is started. You need to know exactly what space you have to work with so sketch out every room to show the shape and size before you plan or buy anything.


2. Consider using earth tones

Evergreen, Officina design
More pared back and neutral earth tones have a knack for making small spaces seem much bigger and they always look contemporary.

3. Use mirrors and art to good effect

homify Scandinavian style living room
Modern homes are not only about neutral colours. If you want to add in some colour to your modern masterpiece of a home, choose bright, vivid shades that will draw the eye. If people are looking at a bright yellow chair, they won't be calculating the square meterage of the room!


3. Choose punchy accent colours

38 m, Plac Zbawiciela, Wwa, dziurdziaprojekt
If you want to add in some colour to your modern masterpiece of a home, choose bright, vivid shades that will draw the eye. If people are looking at a yellow chair, they won't be calculating the square meterage of the room!

4. Think about the dining room

homify Modern dining room
So often forgotten about, your dining room needs to be given serious thought. 

Choose a dining set that won't swallow up too much room but will account for as many guests as you expect to have at any one time. 

And perhaps consider knocking a wall out to open plan things a little more!

5. Make a splash with your hallway

Проект квартиры ЖК "Дубровка"., Александра Петропавловская
In a small home every space counts towards making a good impression and, as the first point of contact, your hallway needs to be exemplar. This is a good location for some extra art, mirrors and definitely some flowers!

6. Could you have an indoor garden?

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
This is a question worth asking, as indoor gardens are hugely popular in modern homes right now. You only need a small segment of space, such as under your stairs, and you could make a big contemporary statement. 

7. Don't overlook your kitchen

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
A vital part of any home, your kitchen naturally wants to be modern and cutting edge! Brushed metal appliances and industrial tones work well to create a contemporary and functional look. 

8. A terrace will add extra room

Diseño de proyectos y espacios, Eurekaa
If you have a balcony or some outdoor space, a well thought out terrace will serve as an extra gathering spot and be a wonderful way to put your stamp on another 'room'. 

9. Your bedroom should be fairly minimal

Gabriel Mancera, Sulkin Askenazi
You only need to rest in your bedroom so why clutter the space with extraneous furniture and televisions? Keep it simple, pared back and sparse for a modern and functional aesthetic.

10. Bathrooms can take some adventurous design ideas

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura
A small bathroom doesn't have to be a boring one, especially if you're trying to capture a modern aesthetic. Vibrant tiles and polished concrete are the best of friends and we think you'll agree they look amazing here!

11. Open plan living should be a go-to idea.

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
Modern homes are becoming more and more open plan, especially small ones, as it's a great way to make a house feel far bigger without adding any extensions. 

12. No window? No problem!

news, Creativespace Sartoria Murale
In small modern homes, clever techniques are being used to create the illusion of space and airiness. We think this large wall decal shows the potential for optical illusions to make a big impact!

The advantages of modern home décor

Black & White Kitchen/Dining Gracious Luxury Interiors Modern kitchen Wood effect
Black & White Kitchen/Dining

• Modern décor and accessories are specifically designed not to draw attention (unlike classic- or traditional styles). Thus, it’s the perfect style if you’re aiming for a stylish-yet-subtle look.

• It turns out that modern homes are the easiest to decorate, even if they’re small. This is thanks to the massive appeal of the modern design style, which means you won’t have to look far or long before you find the ideal modern décor for your home. 

• Due to the economy of scale and demand, modern home décor and furnishings are manufactured at massive quantities, which in most cases also works out cheaper than other design styles.  


The disadvantages of modern home décor

Rear and side extension, house renovation - West Hampstead, London NW6 , Proficiency

Proficiency

Rear and side extension, house renovation—West Hampstead, London NW6
Rear and side extension, house renovation—West Hampstead, London NW6

• Sometimes you want your home to draw attention via bold colours and eye-catching patterns. And in those cases, modern décor won’t help you much.  

• The modern design style doesn’t fit every home, which means that you could be setting yourself up for a mismatched look if you’re adding modern home décor to your classic-style house, for example. Rather look to alter your house’s architectural design (with a professional, of course) should you really crave a consistent modern style.  

From interior ideas to outside tips and tricks, let’s focus on Your perfect summerhouse: What to do (and not to do).


 


A Heavenly Little Home Conversion
Which of these ideas most appealed to you?

