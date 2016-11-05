13 ideas to make your small home look modern (and stylish!)

If you have a small home that you want to make super stylish, don't think that your limited floor space has to be a factor. Interior Designers are constantly turning petite homes into paradigms of contemporary style and chic, so we've taken a look at how they do it in order to share the secrets with you today.
From hallways to bedrooms, we've got tips for every room in any house, so if you're ready to plan a modern overhaul, let's see how the professionals do it.
Even a small modern house needs proper planning before any designing is started. You need to know exactly what space you have to work with so sketch out every room to show the shape and size before you plan or buy anything.
More pared back and neutral earth tones have a knack for making small spaces seem much bigger and they always look contemporary.
Modern homes are not only about neutral colours. If you want to add in some colour to your modern masterpiece of a home, choose bright, vivid shades that will draw the eye. If people are looking at a bright yellow chair, they won't be calculating the square meterage of the room!
So often forgotten about, your dining room needs to be given serious thought.
Choose a dining set that won't swallow up too much room but will account for as many guests as you expect to have at any one time.
And perhaps consider knocking a wall out to open plan things a little more!
In a small home every space counts towards making a good impression and, as the first point of contact, your hallway needs to be exemplar. This is a good location for some extra art, mirrors and definitely some flowers!
This is a question worth asking, as indoor gardens are hugely popular in modern homes right now. You only need a small segment of space, such as under your stairs, and you could make a big contemporary statement.
A vital part of any home, your kitchen naturally wants to be modern and cutting edge! Brushed metal appliances and industrial tones work well to create a contemporary and functional look.
If you have a balcony or some outdoor space, a well thought out terrace will serve as an extra gathering spot and be a wonderful way to put your stamp on another 'room'.
You only need to rest in your bedroom so why clutter the space with extraneous furniture and televisions? Keep it simple, pared back and sparse for a modern and functional aesthetic.
A small bathroom doesn't have to be a boring one, especially if you're trying to capture a modern aesthetic. Vibrant tiles and polished concrete are the best of friends and we think you'll agree they look amazing here!
Modern homes are becoming more and more open plan, especially small ones, as it's a great way to make a house feel far bigger without adding any extensions.
In small modern homes, clever techniques are being used to create the illusion of space and airiness. We think this large wall decal shows the potential for optical illusions to make a big impact!
• Modern décor and accessories are specifically designed not to draw attention (unlike classic- or traditional styles). Thus, it’s the perfect style if you’re aiming for a stylish-yet-subtle look.
• It turns out that modern homes are the easiest to decorate, even if they’re small. This is thanks to the massive appeal of the modern design style, which means you won’t have to look far or long before you find the ideal modern décor for your home.
• Due to the economy of scale and demand, modern home décor and furnishings are manufactured at massive quantities, which in most cases also works out cheaper than other design styles.
• Sometimes you want your home to draw attention via bold colours and eye-catching patterns. And in those cases, modern décor won’t help you much.
• The modern design style doesn’t fit every home, which means that you could be setting yourself up for a mismatched look if you’re adding modern home décor to your classic-style house, for example. Rather look to alter your house’s architectural design (with a professional, of course) should you really crave a consistent modern style.
