13 ideas to make your small home look modern (and stylish!)

If you have a small home that you want to make super stylish, don't think that your limited floor space has to be a factor. Interior Designers are constantly turning petite homes into paradigms of contemporary style and chic, so we've taken a look at how they do it in order to share the secrets with you today.

From hallways to bedrooms, we've got tips for every room in any house, so if you're ready to plan a modern overhaul, let's see how the professionals do it.