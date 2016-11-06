Your browser is out-of-date.

10 bed styles you'll secretly love!

press profile homify
Truckee Residence, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style bedroom
A base, a mattress and a duvet. That's all there is to a bed, isn't there? Nope! 

We've found some of the most 'out there' bed styles to show you today, as we know that if you're planning a little bedroom revamp, you'll want to check these out and perhaps even factor one into your plans! 

Interior designers have been experimenting with funky beds for years and now it's your turn, so take a look at these outrageous designs and see which is guaranteed to give you a good night's sleep.

1. Classic and stylish

Camelia Divan Button & Sprung BedroomBeds & headboards
Even if you don't consider yourself to be very traditional, we bet you'll see the inherent comfort and luxury of this bed. We think we could be tempted by a quilted headboard!

2. Private and contained

48 метров уюта, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Industrial style bedroom
What could be better than closing some screen doors around your bed and shutting the whole world out when you want a good night's sleep?

3. Up in the air

Wiszące łóżko Imperial Couch, Hanging beds Hanging beds BedroomBeds & headboards
One for all the daredevils! This suspended bed is amazing and that rope pulley system holding it in place looks really industrial. 

The neon lights are an extra funky touch and the red ceiling takes this room up to 11!

4. Rustic and nostalgic

Truckee Residence, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style bedroom
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Truckee Residence

Calm, natural and snuggly, this bed wouldn't look out of place in a log cabin so we know it will appeal to all you nature lovers.

5. Totally custom

Casa Folha, Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Tropical style bedroom
When you have very particular tastes, it's unlikely you'll find something to suit you. If that's the case, go all out for a custom build. This one blows our minds, no matter how long we stare at it!

6. Upcycled and cheap

homify Minimalist bedroom
Who says you can't teach an old dog new tricks? This old pallet certainly makes for a fantastically modern new bed and can be made simply and cheaply.

7. With no edges at all

House 1, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Country style bedroom
Hey man, don't be a square! If you love more of a bohemian vibe in your home, we bet you'll go round the bend for this circular bed.

8. Multifunctional

Лофт, ToTaste.studio ToTaste.studio Industrial style bedroom
Sometimes you need a bed to be more than a bed.

When that's the case, a multifunctional design is necessary! Most bed/office set ups are the other way round, but we love the idea of a bottom bed and mezzanine office.

9. Low, wide and luxurious

homify Industrial style bedroom
When you love to lay down and sprawl, we think a low, wide and sumptuous bed is your only choice. This one is utter heaven as it's also covered in velvet.

Would you ever be able to get up for work?

10. A perfect fairy tale

LORA BERGIY "daughter room", 3D_DESIGNER_ALLA 3D_DESIGNER_ALLA Eclectic style bedroom
There's no shame in wanting to be a prince or a princess, so a four-poster bed, complete with drapes, is more than a viable choice for grown up bedrooms. Secretly, this is our favourite!

For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Modern (And Easy) Bedroom Wall Decorating Ideas.

Top 5 Projects of the Week: Cheap and Easy DIYs to Things Your Guests Hate
Which style looked like bedroom heaven to you?

