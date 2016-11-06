10 bed styles you'll secretly love!

A base, a mattress and a duvet. That's all there is to a bed, isn't there? Nope!
We've found some of the most 'out there' bed styles to show you today, as we know that if you're planning a little bedroom revamp, you'll want to check these out and perhaps even factor one into your plans!
Interior designers have been experimenting with funky beds for years and now it's your turn, so take a look at these outrageous designs and see which is guaranteed to give you a good night's sleep.
Even if you don't consider yourself to be very traditional, we bet you'll see the inherent comfort and luxury of this bed. We think we could be tempted by a quilted headboard!
What could be better than closing some screen doors around your bed and shutting the whole world out when you want a good night's sleep?
One for all the daredevils! This suspended bed is amazing and that rope pulley system holding it in place looks really industrial.
The neon lights are an extra funky touch and the red ceiling takes this room up to 11!
Calm, natural and snuggly, this bed wouldn't look out of place in a log cabin so we know it will appeal to all you nature lovers.
When you have very particular tastes, it's unlikely you'll find something to suit you. If that's the case, go all out for a custom build. This one blows our minds, no matter how long we stare at it!
Who says you can't teach an old dog new tricks? This old pallet certainly makes for a fantastically modern new bed and can be made simply and cheaply.
Hey man, don't be a square! If you love more of a bohemian vibe in your home, we bet you'll go round the bend for this circular bed.
Sometimes you need a bed to be more than a bed.
When that's the case, a multifunctional design is necessary! Most bed/office set ups are the other way round, but we love the idea of a bottom bed and mezzanine office.
When you love to lay down and sprawl, we think a low, wide and sumptuous bed is your only choice. This one is utter heaven as it's also covered in velvet.
Would you ever be able to get up for work?
There's no shame in wanting to be a prince or a princess, so a four-poster bed, complete with drapes, is more than a viable choice for grown up bedrooms. Secretly, this is our favourite!
