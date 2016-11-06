Typical 70s bathroom becomes modern and spectacular

We've seen some sights. Some have been too horrific to dwell on, others have been hilarious, and today we bring you a room that was a combination of the two!

A throwback to the time that style forgot (or hadn't been invented yet), this tragic small bathroom is the epitome of a décor disaster, which needed the guiding hand of an experienced interior designer to turn it around.

We're actually still in shock how drastically this room was improved so, if you're in the mood to be amused, horrified and impressed all at once, let's dive on in and take a look!