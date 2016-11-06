Your browser is out-of-date.

18 DIY hacks you can do with the change in your pocket

homify Minimalist bathroom Blue
There are some super creative people out there, all thinking up fun new ways to make your home design just that little bit more special without you needing to break the bank. We were so impressed with their ideas that we pulled a few together to show you today.

You'll be pleasantly surprised by how chic and cheap some of these suggestions are, as they really do give the impression that an interior designer has been let loose in your home.

If you want to add a little pizzazz to your living room or upscale your bathroom, read on and see how you could do it for pennies!

1. Use permanent sticky fixings to hang utensil bars

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Make tie-backs from old necklaces or scarves

Elegant floral swag and cascade curtain. Alf Onnie Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
Alf Onnie

Elegant floral swag and cascade curtain.

Alf Onnie
Alf Onnie
Alf Onnie

3. Plant all pots in plastic pots so you can easily swap them around in the garden or your home

homify Balconies, verandas & terracesPlants & flowers
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Use washi tape to decorate and upgrade hangers

homify Dressing roomStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Use a hollowed out book to hide an ugly internet router

Vintage Books homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
homify

Vintage Books

homify
homify
homify

6. Use a Sharpie to draw on lightbulbs to create fun shadows in kids' rooms

Bare bulb fabric flex light An Artful Life HouseholdHomewares
An Artful Life

Bare bulb fabric flex light

An Artful Life
An Artful Life
An Artful Life

7. Use jute rope to hang curtains for a nautical look

pufa SPLOT SZARY, Ż Pracownia Ż Pracownia Living roomStools & chairs Hemp/Jute Grey
Ż Pracownia

Ż Pracownia
Ż Pracownia
Ż Pracownia

8. Cut up bed linen to make funky curtains

Woodlands Bed Linen Packaged Sian Zeng BedroomTextiles
Sian Zeng

Woodlands Bed Linen Packaged

Sian Zeng
Sian Zeng
Sian Zeng

9. Paint the inner edges of interior doors for a subtle colour pop

A different way to open up... homify Modern windows & doors doors,door
homify

A different way to open up…

homify
homify
homify

10. Paint drawer sides for a vivid and surprising splash of colour

LUNA Drawers homify BedroomDressing tables
homify

LUNA Drawers

homify
homify
homify

11. Pop your mouthwash in a decanter for a fast and fancy bathroom upgrade

Handmade Portuguese Glass Decanter J & M Collections Ltd Dining roomCrockery & glassware
J &amp; M Collections Ltd

Handmade Portuguese Glass Decanter

J & M Collections Ltd
J &amp; M Collections Ltd
J & M Collections Ltd

12. Light a host of candles in an unused fireplace

Bookcases for Fireplace wall INGLISH DESIGN Living roomCupboards & sideboards
INGLISH DESIGN

Bookcases for Fireplace wall

INGLISH DESIGN
INGLISH DESIGN
INGLISH DESIGN

13. Paint glitter inside lampshades for a twinkly effect at night

Sunbeam Lampshade, Joanna Corney Joanna Corney Living roomLighting
Joanna Corney

Sunbeam Lampshade

Joanna Corney
Joanna Corney
Joanna Corney

14. Tie shower curtains with fabric bows instead of fixings, which will rust

Shower curtain on measure in waterproof fabric GAL srl BathroomBathtubs & showers
GAL srl

Shower curtain on measure in waterproof fabric

GAL srl
GAL srl
GAL srl

15. Turn a slim wall recess into a log store

Slim day collection, Dall'Agnese Dall'Agnese Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Dall&#39;Agnese

Slim day collection

Dall'Agnese
Dall&#39;Agnese
Dall'Agnese

16. Cornstarch and water form a paste that turns fabric into removable wallpaper for any surface

Barbican fabric, Flock Flock
Flock

Barbican fabric

Flock
Flock
Flock

17. Paint tiles you're bored of using tester pots so you can get a colourful effect for less.

3 hole basin set Estampe homify Modern bathroom
homify

3 hole basin set Estampe

homify
homify
homify

18. Paint a bathroom floor to make the room look brand new. You can even paint vinyl!

Could you do with a second bathroom? homify Minimalist bathroom Blue bathroom,bathroom furniture,small bathroom,bathroom sink,bathroom floor,bathroom floor
homify

Could you do with a second bathroom?

homify
homify
homify

For more DIY guidance, take a look at this Ideabook: When You Should DIY (Or Spend Some Money On A Pro).

Typical 70s bathroom becomes modern and spectacular
Which of these ideas do you fancy trying in your home?

