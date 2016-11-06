18 DIY hacks you can do with the change in your pocket

There are some super creative people out there, all thinking up fun new ways to make your home design just that little bit more special without you needing to break the bank. We were so impressed with their ideas that we pulled a few together to show you today.

You'll be pleasantly surprised by how chic and cheap some of these suggestions are, as they really do give the impression that an interior designer has been let loose in your home.

If you want to add a little pizzazz to your living room or upscale your bathroom, read on and see how you could do it for pennies!