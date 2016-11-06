Cheap but Beautiful 67 m² House

If you've got any preconceptions about prefabricated homes, prepare to have them totally quashed, as this divine little home is a treat that's hard to beat!
The architects in charge of this build have created a stylish, simple and homely property, all for a small budget and in a timely fashion, thanks to the construction method.
If you're on the precipice of planning a new home build yourself, take a look and see for yourself just how amazing a prefab home can look and consider one for your own project!
Don't you think this entrance has a naturally welcoming feel about it?
Perhaps it's the warm wood that's been used for the door or the porch but, whatever it is, we're in love! Having a traditional roof really keeps you guessing as to the construction method too.
It might be small but this rustic home is certainly mighty stylish!
Set atop a simple concrete pad, the stone walls, wooden details and terracotta roof all look phenomenal and we really don't think you'd ever be able to tell that this was a prefab design.
From this angle, we can now see that this is indeed a prefabricated home. A timber frame has been finished with stone-clad panels to give the illusion of a solid stone house and traditional construction methods.
In reality this home will have been put up far quicker than a standard home and, with the pad down, we bet this took little more than a few weeks!
Beautiful! With faux stone cladding on the exterior, what a treat to find natural wood inside.
This living room will feel wonderfully cosy with some furniture and perhaps a woodburner in place, thanks to the top to bottom use of a natural wall material. This simple finish also really helps to support the rustic exterior style!
This may be a small home but nothing has been overlooked. A modern bathroom, functional kitchen and comfortable bedroom all make up the inner workings and, having been finished in similarly simple ways, the whole vibe is cohesive, rustic and homely.
A simple tiled bathroom keeps the scheme modern whilst the contrast of the dark and pale wood throughout adds a real nuance of heritage, despite this being a new build. What a clever home and we bet it's changed your mind about prefabs!
