Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Cheap but Beautiful 67 m² House

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa Modular Rústica en Salamanca, MODULAR HOME MODULAR HOME Rustic style houses
Loading admin actions …

If you've got any preconceptions about prefabricated homes, prepare to have them totally quashed, as this divine little home is a treat that's hard to beat! 

The architects in charge of this build have created a stylish, simple and homely property, all for a small budget and in a timely fashion, thanks to the construction method. 

If you're on the precipice of planning a new home build yourself, take a look and see for yourself just how amazing a prefab home can look and consider one for your own project!

Welcome home

Casa Modular Rústica en Salamanca, MODULAR HOME MODULAR HOME Rustic style houses
MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

Don't you think this entrance has a naturally welcoming feel about it? 

Perhaps it's the warm wood that's been used for the door or the porch but, whatever it is, we're in love! Having a traditional roof really keeps you guessing as to the construction method too.

67 m² of stunning

Casa Modular Rústica en Salamanca, MODULAR HOME MODULAR HOME Rustic style houses
MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

It might be small but this rustic home is certainly mighty stylish! 

Set atop a simple concrete pad, the stone walls, wooden details and terracotta roof all look phenomenal and we really don't think you'd ever be able to tell that this was a prefab design.

Picking out the panels

Casa Modular Rústica en Salamanca, MODULAR HOME MODULAR HOME Rustic style houses
MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

From this angle, we can now see that this is indeed a prefabricated home. A timber frame has been finished with stone-clad panels to give the illusion of a solid stone house and traditional construction methods.

In reality this home will have been put up far quicker than a standard home and, with the pad down, we bet this took little more than a few weeks!

Comfortable living

Casa Modular Rústica en Salamanca, MODULAR HOME MODULAR HOME Rustic style living room
MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

Beautiful! With faux stone cladding on the exterior, what a treat to find natural wood inside.

This living room will feel wonderfully cosy with some furniture and perhaps a woodburner in place, thanks to the top to bottom use of a natural wall material. This simple finish also really helps to support the rustic exterior style!

Room to spare

Casa Modular Rústica en Salamanca, MODULAR HOME MODULAR HOME Rustic style bedroom
MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

This may be a small home but nothing has been overlooked. A modern bathroom, functional kitchen and comfortable bedroom all make up the inner workings and, having been finished in similarly simple ways, the whole vibe is cohesive, rustic and homely. 

A simple tiled bathroom keeps the scheme modern whilst the contrast of the dark and pale wood throughout adds a real nuance of heritage, despite this being a new build. What a clever home and we bet it's changed your mind about prefabs!

For more prefab inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Your Own Home In The Blink Of An Eye! Ace Little Prefabs.

A Clever Home Magically Appears!
Could you picture yourself living in a home like this?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks