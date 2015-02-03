Before & after: a garage transformed into a modern apartment

Studio OXL based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, was responsible for this mega project which involved renovating a run- down garage into an ultra modern luxury loft. The refurbished space was not designed as a traditional apartment, but as garage with a super contemporary and current loft aspect. No one could have imagined that this workshop would eventually be transformed into such an impressive energy efficient residential space. The building is dated from the first quarter of the 20th century and its austere architecture and brick exterior is typical of this period.

The area in which the loft is located is now a fashionable and desirable neighbourhood that appeals to a large majority of people from all generations. Studio OXL have managed to redesign this old garage with an entrance hall, kitchen, living room and dining room, access corridor, patio, office, 3 bedrooms and a bathroom. The images below are guaranteed to surprise and impress you—take a look!