Eco friendly kitchens

According to some studies, up to a third of our total household energy is used in the kitchen. This is no surprise really, considering the amount of time spent preparing meals, and the energy required by appliances such as the fridge and dishwasher. The fridge itself usually sucks the most electricity of all common household appliances. With one room of the home being in constant use, and needing so much electricity to function properly, it is hard to avoid the inevitable power bill generated by the kitchen. However, there are many ways to reduce the amount of power we use. Each energy saving aspect on their own might not seem like it is having an impact, but when combined, the amount of money you can save over time might surprise you. Not only will you be saving money, but you will be doing your part for the environment, too.

Aside from saving electricity, there are a number of other components of a kitchen's design that are sustainable and environmentally friendly. From the materials you use, your lighting choices, to the way you cook and prepare your food, all can have a direct impact on the environment. To find out the smart ways you can go about being more environmentally conscious in the home, beginning in the kitchen, take a look at these tips.