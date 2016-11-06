Home decoration tips for small areas

Contrary to what many people may believe, our houses are not just where we sleep and occasionally dine. Life involves so much more than working and travelling, and if you don’t feel safe and comfortable in your own private space at the end of the day, where can you be yourself?
The house that you go home to at the end of each day needs to make you feel welcome as soon as you step through that front door. But this will not happen just because you wish it to. Some changes are necessary to make your living spaces feel cosy and comfortable, and these will differ from person to person.
So, whether it’s changing your doors or lighting a candle, let’s take a look at 15 quick and clever ways in which you can make your house feel more like a home.
Lay down a nice rug with some colour and/or pattern. This will anchor the space, warm it up, and add interest at the same time.
Don’t be content with those boring Venetian blinds that came with your home. Put down your own home furnishing style stamp (or rather, hang it up) with some beautiful curtains to improve your home’s appearance.
Potted plants not only add fresh beauty to your home, but also significantly improve the air quality. Opt to have at least one plant (or vase with flowers) per room in your home.
Even the most striking wallpaper is no match for a few beautiful pieces of wall art. Hanging a few framed photos or painting instantly gives your home a personality.
You could also try a gallery wall for a unique focal point in your house.
From our favourite flowers to burning incense and lighting scented candles, we are really spoiled for choice in sprucing up our homes’ scent.
Do whatever makes your interior spaces smell nice and inviting to you.
A little colour and pattern never hurt anyone. So, let your bathroom towels and mats flaunt your favourite tones and motifs.
A great way to make your home look warm and inviting is to place lots of scatter cushions and throws/blankets throughout your house.
This counts for sofas, guest beds, even exterior seating arrangements in your garden / on your terrace.
Lovely scents apart, improving the air quality in one’s abode is another overlooked way to make one’s house feel like a home.
Change those old, dirty filters in the furnace / air-con regularly. And open a few windows and doors to let fresh air circulate throughout your home.
Most of us don’t give our doorknobs a second glance unless they're broken – which is a real shame, as switching up boring doorknobs to new ones is one of the quickest ways to add personality to your home.
Design a little corner somewhere in your house that is just for you – this could be as simple as a wingback chair with a cosy blanket and bookcase, or a comfortable bench in your garden.
Add your favourite colours and designs via décor elements to make it more “you”.
Pile your bed with some new cushions and pillows for a plush, soft, and inviting look. It is sure to enhance your sleeping quality and dreams as well!
From your favourite books and magazines to items from your home town and/or travels – scatter elements with positive memories throughout your house to keep the good vibes going.
A neat and tidy house will definitely make you feel more at home. Thus, sort out all the things that bring you joy and throw out (or donate) all the ones you no longer use.
Adding your personal style throughout your home can be as simple as putting a fancy soap holder in your bathroom, sticking inspiring word decals on your walls, or painting those plant pots on your porch in your favourite colours.
Give those unloved spaces, such as hallways and entryways, some style and attention.
Lay down a beautiful rug, put down a bench with lovely cushions for storage, or paint the inside of your front door a bright colour – whatever will make that space more appealing to you.
