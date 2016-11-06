Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Home decoration tips for small areas

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Contrary to what many people may believe, our houses are not just where we sleep and occasionally dine. Life involves so much more than working and travelling, and if you don’t feel safe and comfortable in your own private space at the end of the day, where can you be yourself? 

The house that you go home to at the end of each day needs to make you feel welcome as soon as you step through that front door. But this will not happen just because you wish it to. Some changes are necessary to make your living spaces feel cosy and comfortable, and these will differ from person to person.

So, whether it’s changing your doors or lighting a candle, let’s take a look at 15 quick and clever ways in which you can make your house feel more like a home.

1. Fab up your floor

Hogar familiar en Badalona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Classic style living room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Lay down a nice rug with some colour and/or pattern. This will anchor the space, warm it up, and add interest at the same time.

2. Style up your windows

Collection, Osborne & Little Osborne & Little
Osborne &amp; Little

Collection

Osborne & Little
Osborne &amp; Little
Osborne & Little

Don’t be content with those boring Venetian blinds that came with your home. Put down your own home furnishing style stamp (or rather, hang it up) with some beautiful curtains to improve your home’s appearance.

3. Put out some pretty potters

Petite Hydrangea Plant Appleyard London GardenPlants & flowers
Appleyard London

Petite Hydrangea Plant

Appleyard London
Appleyard London
Appleyard London

Potted plants not only add fresh beauty to your home, but also significantly improve the air quality. Opt to have at least one plant (or vase with flowers) per room in your home. 

Architects, gardeners, and much more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

4. Hang up that art

Living Room Wall Paper Ghar360
Ghar360

Living Room Wall Paper

Ghar360
Ghar360
Ghar360

Even the most striking wallpaper is no match for a few beautiful pieces of wall art. Hanging a few framed photos or painting instantly gives your home a personality. 

You could also try a gallery wall for a unique focal point in your house.

5. Improve the scent

Dragonfly Candle homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

Dragonfly Candle

homify
homify
homify

From our favourite flowers to burning incense and lighting scented candles, we are really spoiled for choice in sprucing up our homes’ scent. 

Do whatever makes your interior spaces smell nice and inviting to you.

6. Update your bathroom towels

Products, Nyblom Kollén AB Nyblom Kollén AB Modern bathroom
Nyblom Kollén AB

Products

Nyblom Kollén AB
Nyblom Kollén AB
Nyblom Kollén AB

A little colour and pattern never hurt anyone. So, let your bathroom towels and mats flaunt your favourite tones and motifs.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Bring out the fabrics

Cushions - blue Lagoon Tissage Art de Lys HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Tissage Art de Lys

Cushions—blue Lagoon

Tissage Art de Lys
Tissage Art de Lys
Tissage Art de Lys

A great way to make your home look warm and inviting is to place lots of scatter cushions and throws/blankets throughout your house. 

This counts for sofas, guest beds, even exterior seating arrangements in your garden / on your terrace.

8. Improve the air quality

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lovely scents apart, improving the air quality in one’s abode is another overlooked way to make one’s house feel like a home. 

Change those old, dirty filters in the furnace / air-con regularly. And open a few windows and doors to let fresh air circulate throughout your home.

9. Update your doorknobs

Gallery, Urban Front Urban Front Windows & doorsDoors
Urban Front

Gallery

Urban Front
Urban Front
Urban Front

Most of us don’t give our doorknobs a second glance unless they're broken – which is a real shame, as switching up boring doorknobs to new ones is one of the quickest ways to add personality to your home.

10. Create a “you” space

A cosy reading space Bandon Interior Design Classic style living room bay window,living room,reading corner,trunk,wooden floors,period property,period design,snug corner,conservatory
Bandon Interior Design

A cosy reading space

Bandon Interior Design
Bandon Interior Design
Bandon Interior Design

Design a little corner somewhere in your house that is just for you – this could be as simple as a wingback chair with a cosy blanket and bookcase, or a comfortable bench in your garden. 

Add your favourite colours and designs via décor elements to make it more “you”.

11. Treat yourself to softer slumber

homify Eclectic style bedroom Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Pile your bed with some new cushions and pillows for a plush, soft, and inviting look. It is sure to enhance your sleeping quality and dreams as well!

12. Fill your home with personal mementos

Large Hanging Glass Frames Loop the Loop HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Loop the Loop

Large Hanging Glass Frames

Loop the Loop
Loop the Loop
Loop the Loop

From your favourite books and magazines to items from your home town and/or travels – scatter elements with positive memories throughout your house to keep the good vibes going.

13. Have a spring clean

Rose Room Interior Design Caxton Rhode Classic style living room
Caxton Rhode

Rose Room Interior Design

Caxton Rhode
Caxton Rhode
Caxton Rhode

A neat and tidy house will definitely make you feel more at home. Thus, sort out all the things that bring you joy and throw out (or donate) all the ones you no longer use.

14. Make it all about you

Kitchen Assistants Pixers Modern kitchen wall mural,wallpaper,monsters,abstract,colors,eyes,kid
Pixers

Kitchen Assistants

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Adding your personal style throughout your home can be as simple as putting a fancy soap holder in your bathroom, sticking inspiring word decals on your walls, or painting those plant pots on your porch in your favourite colours.

15. Focus on your entryway

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Nice Brew Interior Design

Private Residence, Surrey

Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design

Give those unloved spaces, such as hallways and entryways, some style and attention. 

Lay down a beautiful rug, put down a bench with lovely cushions for storage, or paint the inside of your front door a bright colour – whatever will make that space more appealing to you. 

Let’s see how you can: Give Your Hallway Some Added WOW.

18 DIY hacks you can do with the change in your pocket
Which ideas will you be trying out?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks