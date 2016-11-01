Amazing terrace transformation that leaves you awestuck

From top to bottom, this extension by Arc 3 Architects has reimagined the living concept of a traditional London terrace house.

As you'll discover shortly, social spaces located on the ground floor were dramatically expanded and are now linked directly to a timber-framed patio at the rear, while both the first floor and loft were redesigned to accommodate new sleeping quarters and washrooms.

To the joy of the owners, the terrace hasn't lost any of its traditional appeal since the updated décor has been curated to share characteristics of the original home. Each of the rooms found within share a familiar closeness and inclusiveness that had drawn the owners to the house in the first place.

Take your time to scroll down through the collection of photos and perhaps you'll find a bit of inspiration for your own home!