Amazing terrace transformation that leaves you awestuck

From top to bottom, this extension by Arc 3 Architects has reimagined the living concept of a traditional London terrace house.
As you'll discover shortly, social spaces located on the ground floor were dramatically expanded and are now linked directly to a timber-framed patio at the rear, while both the first floor and loft were redesigned to accommodate new sleeping quarters and washrooms.
To the joy of the owners, the terrace hasn't lost any of its traditional appeal since the updated décor has been curated to share characteristics of the original home. Each of the rooms found within share a familiar closeness and inclusiveness that had drawn the owners to the house in the first place.
Take your time to scroll down through the collection of photos and perhaps you'll find a bit of inspiration for your own home!
The setting introduced by the first photo displays a familiar scene from towns and cities around Britain. Terraced houses, such as those featured here, are the house of choice for those living alone, with a partner or even with a big family. However, no matter how a household is composed, these unique dwellings can happily service any desired living situation.
Far from the perfect build, many owners are in the process of updating (or have already done so) their terrace house to suit their modern lifestyle. With an abundance of UK professionals available to lend their assistance, this seemingly difficult task is easier than many assume.
The home design scheme inside the ground floor zone establishes the concept for the rest of the terrace. Refined and neutral are two words that spring to mind once we have become acquainted with this reimagined home.
The new extension has become a perfect addition to the original structure of the building, considering it’s light, open, and arranged in a fashion that reflects modern style. The visual effect is completely streamlined without interruption.
Shared inside this holistic space are separate sections dedicated to cooking, dining, lounging and entertaining. Glossy kitchen surfaces adds a touch of glamour to the toned-down interior, while the fresh, light walls further complement this positive setting.
We are big fans of the terrace, which is fashioned entirely from timber. The practical set up means it's easy to focus on relaxing here, with all the necessary chairs and bistro-style tables located within easy reach.
High fences ensure that any social occasions remain a private private affair, much to the dismay of the nosey neighbours!
There is a sitting room found at the opposite end of the ground floor, which is suited towards quieter interactions.
With newly fitted carpet, a fresh coat of paint and just bought collection of furniture, this space is popular for when the family wishes to spend quality time with one another.
Now, let's take a peek at the master bedroom upstairs. The spacious sleeping space maintains the neutral colour palette evident throughout this terrace's interior.
Combining various fabrics and textures for a layered appeal, the furnishing and accessories are classical in style, providing a playful throwback to the history of the home.
After making our way up the stairs to the loft level, we find ourselves in a second bedroom, which encompasses a bright and cheery outlook.
In a space with such large dimensions and a stripped back colour palette, it was important for the architects to choose pieces that bring interest to the room. Vintage pieces, such as the oversized mirror, were the perfect choice.
