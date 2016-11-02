Snazzy Twickenham Kitchen Extension

Dare we say it? The kitchen is the most important room in the home. Seriously, our kitchens are no longer just for preparing meals and cleaning dishes. They have evolved to be so much more than that.
We all want bigger kitchens to fulfil our growing needs, but why bigger kitchens and not a bigger lounge? Perhaps it's because we have become far more health-conscious in recent times, with many of us cooking healthier meals from home. Maybe we want room to stretch out while we cook, turning the occasion into something special.
Let's find out more about the topic by checking out this project!
Before receiving an extension from professionals at Cube Lofts, this home suffered from a poor arrangement that made living here difficult. The former lounge and dining area were dark and gloomy, while the old kitchen was cramped and completely cut off from the rest of the living spaces.
Following a drastic home improvement project, which lasted a number of months, the house is completely different to how it was before. A modern extension, formed of metal and glass, protrudes outwards from the traditional brick building, hosting a lounge, kitchen, dining area and paved patio area.
When the glass doors are moved across and out of the way, the kitchen and dining area are opened up to the outside world in a spectacular way.
Since the interiors and patio area share the same wooden flooring, the inside and outside spaces feel like one and the same.
The island bench, which is the centrepiece of the room, has been designed to be as practical as possible with a four-grill hob installed on the top and plenty of storage underneath. Three hanging lights of varying size and heights brighten the work area above the island bench in a fun and contemporary manner.
Skylights, along with the abundance of windows, ensure the living spaces are always brightly lit during the daytime.
The whole family is expected to join in the cooking. This even applies when there is only one member of the family is doing all the work because, thanks to the way the space as been organised, the rest of the household can be passively involved.
When sitting on one of the stools beside the island bar/breakfast bar, or spreading themselves out at the dining table, the children of this household can finish off their homework and talk about their day at school with everyone within earshot.
When there is company over or reason to celebrate, this kitchen becomes a perfect setting for entertaining and socialising. As reported by the owners, wine and conversations flow naturally inside this brilliant kitchen.
A big factor behind this kitchen's success was its storage. As you can most likely tell from viewing this sparkling clean and incredibly well organised kitchen, the owners have got the most from all those cupboards, drawers and shelves.
Underneath the island bench, opposite the working area, are plenty of cupboards that store all the big and awkward items every kitchen has. Towards the glass doors at the rear, the cabinets stand tall and almost hit the ceiling.
Once the conversations slow down and the dirty pots have made their way into the dishwasher, the family proceed into the nearby lounge area. This space of relaxation is partly formed from a section of the main building, uniting the new extension to the original home.
The unified nature of the home can be observed from our perspective as we see the muted colour scheme and wooden floorboards merge the whole space together.
If you enjoyed this project, take a look at: A London Family's Life-Improving Home Extension.