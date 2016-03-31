London Mews Conversion -Before & After

This tired mews property in South Kensington, London, was given a new lease of life by Rees+Lee Architects, whose brief was to produce an open, bright and warm family space and to modernise the property without sacrificing the original features that are so integral to its character.

The success of the project is clearly apparent. The property was generally in a bad condition and required a number of structural changes, including the removal of the first floor, roof and staircase. The fixtures and fittings were also stripped and the plumbing and electrics completely re-done. To ensure plenty of light could find its way into the building additional windows were added and the ground floor was opened up for an open plan living area. A white colour scheme reflects light and additional roof lights in the vaulted ceilings maintains a bright and welcoming atmosphere.

