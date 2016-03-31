London Mews Conversion -Before & After

This tired mews property in South Kensington, London, was given a new lease of life by Rees+Lee Architects, whose brief was to produce an open, bright and warm family space and to modernise the property without sacrificing the original features that are so integral to its character.
The success of the project is clearly apparent. The property was generally in a bad condition and required a number of structural changes, including the removal of the first floor, roof and staircase. The fixtures and fittings were also stripped and the plumbing and electrics completely re-done. To ensure plenty of light could find its way into the building additional windows were added and the ground floor was opened up for an open plan living area. A white colour scheme reflects light and additional roof lights in the vaulted ceilings maintains a bright and welcoming atmosphere.
This charming mews property has a traditional Georgian façade that has been improved with the addition of a Juliet balcony below the central window. Half of the front façade was removed and replaced to give the exterior of this property a fresh and tidy look.
The large double doors to the left of the property have been updated, as well as the glossy grey lick of paint it has been given to look sophisticated and stand out from its neighbours.
Here you can see the façade of the property before it was transformed into the elegant exterior shown above.
The paint is faded and appears to be yellowing. It blends in with the other properties and lacks any distinctive features that instantly draw the eye: a shame considering that the original features, on closer inspection, are actually unique and refined.
Luckily, these features were retained and, in the same vein as the entire renovation, were emphasised and effortlessly incorporated into the finished design.
The property was stripped back and some key changes were made, including the addition of thermal insulation to the roof, walls, floors and windows, as well as a newly designed heating system. This guarantees the property remains warm all year round.
The original kitchen was looking a little dated and was in need of some special focal features to transform it into a kitchen worthy of the beautiful exterior. The dark tiles and work tops aren't the best choice for a small kitchen such as this and required lighter hues to give it a lift.
The kitchen has been designed as the heart of the home, ideal for sharing family meals and socialising with guests. Great attention has been paid to detail in order to create a high quality finish that will last the test of time, both in terms of wearability and style.
Though the ground floor is open plan, the kitchen sits at the back of the room and the protruding island provides a division between the living areas, creating a cosier and more personal feel. On the left it is also possible to see the bespoke oak staircase, which winds up towards the equally impressive first floor. Natural light can filter through the steps, helping to brighten and open up the space further.
The entrance to the living area doesn't look like anything special to begin with. The interiors were in need of revitalisation and some careful planning to better utilise the space.
The ground floor was opened up to create a smooth flow of open plan space around the house. This was achieved by adding steelwork to the first floor, which also allowed for higher ceilings, giving the home a hint of grandeur and making it appear bigger than your average terrace mews.
The new kitchen is modern and understated. The exposed stone walls give a slight industrial feel to the area but the glossy reflective surfaces and stylish leather couches are traditionally chic.
Conveniently open plan, making each room accessible and connected, the dining space is in front of the fully opening garage doors, which also allows for a connection to the outside and an extension of living space on those warm summer days.
The uncluttered space utilises contemporary clever storage options and boasts top of the range fittings. The overall impression is of a sophisticated, grown up living area.
The roof was rebuilt with the existing timber structure exposed. The beams stand out against the minimalist white décor, making a lovely feature in this contemporary bedroom.