10 rustic houses that'll make your heart beat faster!

We know that rustic living isn't everyone's dream but now we've hit November and thoughts are turning to snuggling up for winter and all things Christmas, we don't think there's any harm in enjoying some beautiful rustic home design, do you?
If you think it's all going to be log cabins and unimaginative designs, think again. Architects have perfected the art of blending contemporary design with rustic styling, so join us as we enjoy some wonderfully inspired houses!
We told you it's possible to combine two totally opposing styles and this home is the proof. Chic and contemporary, the detailing has just enough character to keep it wonderfully rustic and charming.
The stone walls are charming and the location is a delight but, let's be honest, this house is all roof! The mottled tiles make for a stunning and unusual design that's hard to ignore.
This kitchen is everything a truly rustic home needs. With copper pans hanging from the ceiling, wood everywhere and a warm terracotta floor, this is a space that you can smell (even through a screen) and it's delicious!
Think back to films that have rustic houses in them and they all have one thing in common; a sturdy porch.This timber framed terrace is the perfect spot for sitting back and surveying your land, or simply having a dinner party.
With classical styling and natural materials and nuances coming together, the location here helps to assert the rustic flavour of this home.
The lack of smooth external render is key, keeping the warm, rugged tones and textures of the bricks at the forefront of the design.
When you're trying to capture a rustic aesthetic, you know that wood will always play a huge role.
Here, we see it taking on every aspect of a project, from the house itself through to a lovely terrace and even the garden furniture.
An open fire, exposed stone walls and comfortable sofas all combine to create a perfect rustic interior. Even smoke staining doesn't take away from the beauty of the interior design as it's factored in!
What a combination of rural and rustic! The thatched roof screams of heritage country cottages, while the exterior and interior cladding adds a gorgeous cabin element. This is a combination that works exceptionally well.
Rustic homes don't have to be filled with dark wood and trophy taxidermy… you're thinking of hunting lodges!
In fact, a rustic home can be exceptionally romantic if the interior wood is painted white or left pale and natural. Don't you just love these unadulterated roof beams?
For a modern installation with a rustic touch, cantilevered plank stairs look utterly amazing. Despite being a contemporary idea, the older wood works well, keeping any rustic interior looking authentic!
For more rustic home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Romantic Country Escape.