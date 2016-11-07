Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 rustic houses that'll make your heart beat faster!

press profile homify press profile homify
La casa del tejado hasta el suelo. Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid, Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

We know that rustic living isn't everyone's dream but now we've hit November and thoughts are turning to snuggling up for winter and all things Christmas, we don't think there's any harm in enjoying some beautiful rustic home design, do you? 

If you think it's all going to be log cabins and unimaginative designs, think again. Architects have perfected the art of blending contemporary design with rustic styling, so join us as we enjoy some wonderfully inspired houses!

1. Modern and rustic combine

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Rustic style houses Bricks White
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

We told you it's possible to combine two totally opposing styles and this home is the proof. Chic and contemporary, the detailing has just enough character to keep it wonderfully rustic and charming.

2. All about the roof

La casa del tejado hasta el suelo. Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid, Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

The stone walls are charming and the location is a delight but, let's be honest, this house is all roof! The mottled tiles make for a stunning and unusual design that's hard to ignore.

3. What's inside counts

Residências na Praia luxuosas , Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style kitchen
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

This kitchen is everything a truly rustic home needs. With copper pans hanging from the ceiling, wood everywhere and a warm terracotta floor, this is a space that you can smell (even through a screen) and it's delicious!

4. The good old porch

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Rustic style houses
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Think back to films that have rustic houses in them and they all have one thing in common; a sturdy porch.This timber framed terrace is the perfect spot for sitting back and surveying your land, or simply having a dinner party.

5. A unique take

Cabaña Tlalpujahua, Michoacán., IDEA Studio Arquitectura IDEA Studio Arquitectura Rustic style houses
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

With classical styling and natural materials and nuances coming together, the location here helps to assert the rustic flavour of this home. 

The lack of smooth external render is key, keeping the warm, rugged tones and textures of the bricks at the forefront of the design.

6. Wood everything

Australian Rainforest Retreat, Woodlands Rainforest Retreat Woodlands Rainforest Retreat
Woodlands Rainforest Retreat

Australian Rainforest Retreat

Woodlands Rainforest Retreat
Woodlands Rainforest Retreat
Woodlands Rainforest Retreat

When you're trying to capture a rustic aesthetic, you know that wood will always play a huge role. 

Here, we see it taking on every aspect of a project, from the house itself through to a lovely terrace and even the garden furniture. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Classic motifs

Casa Laje de Pedra, Finkelstein Arquitetos Finkelstein Arquitetos Rustic style living room
Finkelstein Arquitetos

Finkelstein Arquitetos
Finkelstein Arquitetos
Finkelstein Arquitetos

An open fire, exposed stone walls and comfortable sofas all combine to create a perfect rustic interior. Even smoke staining doesn't take away from the beauty of the interior design as it's factored in!

8. A little bit country

Mon Rêve, reitsema & partners architecten bna reitsema & partners architecten bna Country style houses
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna

reitsema & partners architecten bna
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna
reitsema & partners architecten bna

What a combination of rural and rustic! The thatched roof screams of heritage country cottages, while the exterior and interior cladding adds a gorgeous cabin element. This is a combination that works exceptionally well.

9. Softer tones

CASA PIADENA - CREMONA, Laura Sardano Laura Sardano Rustic style bedroom
Laura Sardano

Laura Sardano
Laura Sardano
Laura Sardano

Rustic homes don't have to be filled with dark wood and trophy taxidermy… you're thinking of hunting lodges! 

In fact, a rustic home can be exceptionally romantic if the interior wood is painted white or left pale and natural. Don't you just love these unadulterated roof beams?

10. Using the wood wherever possible

Casa de campo - Cunha - São Paulo - Brasil, Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura

Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura
Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura
Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura

For a modern installation with a rustic touch, cantilevered plank stairs look utterly amazing. Despite being a contemporary idea, the older wood works well, keeping any rustic interior looking authentic!

For more rustic home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Romantic Country Escape.

Cheap but Beautiful 67 m² House
Would do you love most about rustic homes?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks