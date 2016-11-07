10 rustic houses that'll make your heart beat faster!

We know that rustic living isn't everyone's dream but now we've hit November and thoughts are turning to snuggling up for winter and all things Christmas, we don't think there's any harm in enjoying some beautiful rustic home design, do you?

If you think it's all going to be log cabins and unimaginative designs, think again. Architects have perfected the art of blending contemporary design with rustic styling, so join us as we enjoy some wonderfully inspired houses!