16 effortless garden ideas to perk up your home entrance

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Country style garden
It's all very well focusing your attention on the back garden that you look out on all the time but what about the front? The first space that visitors and guests will encounter, how you deck out your front garden will directly contribute to the impression your house makes and how welcoming your entrance feels. 

Don't just take our word for it though, we've found some beautiful front gardens that have been created by amazing gardeners in a bid to make home entrances feel that bit more special!

Why not take a look with us now and see if any of these styles would suit your home and be a fast way to upgrade the first impression your home makes?

1. Add coloured stone chips to your beds for an ultra neat finish

Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG
Braun Steinmetz GmbH &amp; Co. KG

2. Experiment with different heights of raised beds

homify Modern garden
homify

A small contemporary front garden

3. Fluffy grasses look great and grow quickly

Front Garden Design Woking, Surrey homify Modern garden
homify

Front Garden Design Woking, Surrey

Thus making them a fast upgrade!

4. Symmetry on either side of the garden path will give a sense of ceremony

homify Country style garden
homify

5. Simple but neat wooden beds with short blooms in them are ideal

Front Garden Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Front Garden

6. A mix of clean stone and colourful plants will look incredibly contemporary

West London Contemporary Front Garden Christine Wilkie Garden Design Modern garden
Christine Wilkie Garden Design

West London Contemporary Front Garden

7. Stepped beds make a perfect location for mixed, colourful flowers

italiagiardini Mediterranean style garden
italiagiardini

This works especially well when finished rustically.

8. No garden to speak of? No problem!

ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ Country style houses
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

Set a conical cane structure next to the front door and train a potted planter onto it.

9. For a bit of fun, why not try shaping some topiary yourself?

Front Entrance Wildblood Macdonald Country style houses
Wildblood Macdonald

Front Entrance

Try to keep them inoffensive though!

10. Lay a crazy paving path and sow grass seed in between the slabs

Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén

For a simple way to add some colour to your home entrance.

11. Small can be mighty effective

Small front garden with contemporary paving reversed Mike Bradley Garden Design
Mike Bradley Garden Design

Small front garden with contemporary paving reversed

As this ultra simple cut out bed shows. Add some bright shrubs to up the gardening style game!

12. A healthy lawn and potted trees make for a classically stunning front garden

Front Garden Dessign West London Earth Designs Classic style garden
Earth Designs

Front Garden Dessign West London

It'll also be easy to maintain!

13. Plant a couple of small trees and let nature do the rest

Architektur Jansen Minimalist houses
Architektur Jansen

If you want a super easy to manage front garden!

14. Play with shapes in your front garden

homify Minimalist style garden
homify

And you'll create a visual that's hard to top. Everyone has square lawns and boxy beds, so how about circles?

15. Go to town with mismatched rustic plant pots

Courtyard Garden, Dawn Isaac Garden Design Country style garden
Dawn Isaac Garden Design

Courtyard Garden

If you literally just have a path, go crazy with some mismatched plant pots filled with fabulous foliage.

16. Repurposed railway sleepers make great beds for your front garden

Fruit and Vegetable Garden - East London, Earth Designs Rustic style garden
Earth Designs

Fruit and Vegetable Garden—East London

And will really set your entrance apart from the neighbours!

For more home entrance inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Fabulous Home Entrance Ideas For Small Houses.

10 rustic houses that'll make your heart beat faster!
Could your front garden use a little TLC?

