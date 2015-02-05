A basement extension in Chelsea, London

Achieving a light and airy feel in the basement of a flat is not always the easiest of tasks. The design of many older buildings that include basements as part of the living space were not designed with access to natural light as as key consideration. The tricky nature of renovating and extending a basement means architectural firms can now specialise in this type of renovation, with the proper know-how and experience to get the most out of this unique part of the home.

Shape Architecture from London, have tackled a number of basement projects in the past, and it was for this reason they were recommended by a previous client to take the reigns for this extension and garden redesign project.

Just off the Kings Road in Chelsea lies Redesdale Street, a residential street not unlike others in this desirable pocket of London. This apartment was crying out to be remodelled, with the brief calling for access to more natural light, and to employ more energy saving measures. With a new side return extension, new lightwells and skylights, as well as thermal linings in the walls, and new energy efficient lighting, the brief was indeed fulfilled.