Clever ways to kill bad smells (using things in your cupboard)

Now we're not saying that you smell with this article! Rather, as you use your home certain odours will naturally become noticeable and start to linger, unless you tackle them effectively.
We know not everyone has the resources at hand to hire a professional cleaner to tackle these unfortunate smells so we've found some great tips for eradicating unwanted pongs, which require nothing more than things you already have in your kitchen cupboards.
If you want your home to smell fresher without costing you a fortune, learn these eye-opening secrets!
With a fresh lemon rub down before and a baking soda scrub afterwards.
If you sprinkle in baking soda every time you change the bag.
Add a dollop of peanut butter to your frying pan before frying.
With a bowl of coffee grounds in the bottom.
Leave a bowl of white vinegar out.
Add some vanilla extract to paint.
With a little mustard and warm water swilled around and left for 15 minutes.
Throw a cup of baking soda into a musty dishwasher and run on the rinse cycle.
By adding lemon juice to every wash cycle.
By adding gently crushed sage leaves to them.
Cook lemons in your oven with the door open.
By soaking your feet in tea every evening!
By rubbing your oven's inside with white vinegar and allowing to dry before using.
Sprinkle on the odour, leave for a while and then give it a good hoovering.
Blitz some vanilla essence in it.
Pour a 50/50 solution of white vinegar and water on a urine patch, leave and blot in a couple of hours.
Spritzing vodka on the offending items is better than air freshener!
By pouring salt, baking soda and boiling water down them once a week. This is vital for studio flats!
With baking soda and essential oils. Sprinkle on, leave for an hour or two and then hoover!
