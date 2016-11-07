Your browser is out-of-date.

Clever ways to kill bad smells (using things in your cupboard)

Nobilia Project 3 Vetra flat fronted door in white glass with stainless steel bar handle, Eco German Kitchens Eco German Kitchens Modern kitchen Glass White
Now we're not saying that you smell with this article! Rather, as you use your home certain odours will naturally become noticeable and start to linger, unless you tackle them effectively.

We know not everyone has the resources at hand to hire a professional cleaner to tackle these unfortunate smells so we've found some great tips for eradicating unwanted pongs, which require nothing more than things you already have in your kitchen cupboards. 

If you want your home to smell fresher without costing you a fortune, learn these eye-opening secrets!

1. Fishy hands when cooking can be prevented

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern kitchen
With a fresh lemon rub down before and a baking soda scrub afterwards.

2. Smelly bins can be a thing of the past

Modern kitchen ZeroEnergy Design Modern kitchen White
If you sprinkle in baking soda every time you change the bag.

3. To prevent your whole house smelling for days after cooking fish

Salt + Pepper House, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern living room
Add a dollop of peanut butter to your frying pan before frying.

4. Keep your fridge smelling fresh

Supremely Sophisticated, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style kitchen
With a bowl of coffee grounds in the bottom.

5. To stop the grease smell lingering when you fry anything

homify Modern kitchen White
Leave a bowl of white vinegar out.

6. To stop the overbearing fumes after painting a wall

Daniel Apartment , BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Minimalist bathroom
Add some vanilla extract to paint.

7. Freshen up old food containers you're planning to keep

Cherry Hills Charmer, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style kitchen
With a little mustard and warm water swilled around and left for 15 minutes.

8. To get the inside of your dishwasher sparkling and smell-free.

Nobilia Project 3 Vetra flat fronted door in white glass with stainless steel bar handle Eco German Kitchens Modern kitchen Glass White Nobilia,U shaped kitchen,twinkle white Quarts worktops,Siemens flexiInduction hob,Siemens compact steam oven,Siemens telescopic hood,Neff integrated fridge freezer,Neff dishwasher,Blanco silgranite sink,Blanco Vonda tap
Throw a cup of baking soda into a musty dishwasher and run on the rinse cycle.

9. Stop dishwashers from getting smelly in the first place

Kitchen wine storage and dining area ZeroEnergy Design Modern dining room
By adding lemon juice to every wash cycle.

10. Stop smelly shoes gassing out your wardrobe

Dressing Room Lookging Towards the Bathroom Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern bathroom Bamboo
By adding gently crushed sage leaves to them.

11. To get rid of nasty stale cooking smells that ruin your kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
Cook lemons in your oven with the door open.

12. Prevent your hallway being overpowered by smelly shoes

Master Bedroom Clean Design Modern style bedroom
By soaking your feet in tea every evening!

13. Get rid of chemical cleaning smells

Kitchens, Clean Design Clean Design Modern kitchen
By rubbing your oven's inside with white vinegar and allowing to dry before using.

14. Pet smells can be eliminated using baking soda

Номинация новаторство: интерьер квартиры до 150 м Archiprofi Modern living room
Sprinkle on the odour, leave for a while and then give it a good hoovering.

15. To get rid of nasty smells that have built up in the microwave

homify Modern kitchen Black
Blitz some vanilla essence in it.

16. In the event of a pet accident

homify Modern style bedroom Beige
Pour a 50/50 solution of white vinegar and water on a urine patch, leave and blot in a couple of hours.

17. To kill bacteria and remove smells from clothes

Dressing-Room, Centimetre.com Centimetre.com Modern dressing room
Spritzing vodka on the offending items is better than air freshener!

18. Keep drains smelling fresh

Daniel Apartment , BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Minimalist living room Wood White
By pouring salt, baking soda and boiling water down them once a week. This is vital for studio flats!

19. Combat smelly pillows

Salt + Pepper House, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern style bedroom
With baking soda and essential oils. Sprinkle on, leave for an hour or two and then hoover!

If you love easy cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 19 Tricks To Have The Cleanest Bathroom EVER!

16 effortless garden ideas to perk up your home entrance
Which of these tips are you going to try?

