Clever ways to kill bad smells (using things in your cupboard)

Now we're not saying that you smell with this article! Rather, as you use your home certain odours will naturally become noticeable and start to linger, unless you tackle them effectively.

We know not everyone has the resources at hand to hire a professional cleaner to tackle these unfortunate smells so we've found some great tips for eradicating unwanted pongs, which require nothing more than things you already have in your kitchen cupboards.

If you want your home to smell fresher without costing you a fortune, learn these eye-opening secrets!