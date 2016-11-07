Simple tips to DIY decorations for your home

Cheap is good, but free is always better, especially when it comes to trying to inject new life and soul into your interior design scheme.

While there's always a natural temptation to simply go all out and spend a lot of money on new furniture, wall coverings and even a decorator, we think you need to take a look at these free and easy home furnishing tips first, to see if any of them will quash your need for a revamp.

We've got handy hints for every room (even your garden) so read on and let's get thrifty!