Simple tips to DIY decorations for your home

Réhabilitation d'un moulin à eau, Planforêt Planforêt
Cheap is good, but free is always better, especially when it comes to trying to inject new life and soul into your interior design scheme. 

While there's always a natural temptation to simply go all out and spend a lot of money on new furniture, wall coverings and even a decorator, we think you need to take a look at these free and easy home furnishing tips first, to see if any of them will quash your need for a revamp.

We've got handy hints for every room (even your garden) so read on and let's get thrifty!

1. Use free wooden planks and pallets in funky ways

Réhabilitation d'un moulin à eau, Planforêt Planforêt
Planforêt

Planforêt
Planforêt
Planforêt

2. Got an old car you can upcycle?

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Crochet over old tyres to make garden seating

Diseño de proyectos y espacios, Eurekaa Eurekaa Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Eurekaa

Eurekaa
Eurekaa
Eurekaa

4. Move everything around for a fresh look

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern living room
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

5. Mount pretty plates on the wall

A design of the private house in the settlement of the closed type .Anarchi&I. Maltsev, AnARCHI AnARCHI Rustic style kitchen
AnARCHI

A design of the private house in the settlement of the closed type .Anarchi&I. Maltsev

AnARCHI
AnARCHI
AnARCHI

6. Display cut garden flowers in jugs

Nova chance ao apê, Lore Arquitetura Lore Arquitetura Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
Lore Arquitetura

Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura

7. Repurpose empty cans as plant pots

Wohnaccesoires, fair-art Steffen Karol fair-art Steffen Karol GardenPlant pots & vases
fair-art Steffen Karol

Wohnaccesoires

fair-art Steffen Karol
fair-art Steffen Karol
fair-art Steffen Karol

8. Use glass jars as simple vases

homify Rustic style dining room Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. They even make great light fixtures

Кофе-бар "Пенка", EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors Industrial style dining room
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture &amp; interiors

EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture &amp; interiors
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors

10. Sort your books by spine colour

38 m, Plac Zbawiciela, Wwa, dziurdziaprojekt dziurdziaprojekt Scandinavian style living room
dziurdziaprojekt

dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt

11. Upcycle your cardboard boxes into shelving

Paperpop, PAPERPOP PAPERPOP HouseholdStorage Paper Grey
PAPERPOP

PAPERPOP
PAPERPOP
PAPERPOP

12. Teach an old ladder new display tricks

Paris I, dmesure dmesure Classic style bedroom
dmesure

dmesure
dmesure
dmesure

13. Make things out of old books

BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu, BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu Living roomCupboards & sideboards
BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu

BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu
BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu
BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu

14. Paint up old frames to look like antiques

Concept living, Studiod3sign Studiod3sign Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
Studiod3sign

Studiod3sign
Studiod3sign
Studiod3sign

15. Change a living room simply by adding a statement blanket

walldresses, Creativespace Sartoria Murale Creativespace Sartoria Murale Walls & flooringWallpaper
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

16. Make new cushions out of old clothes

Cosy Home House Envy Scandinavian style living room
House Envy

Cosy Home

House Envy
House Envy
House Envy

17. Hanging your bikes on the wall is both practical and stylish!

homify Industrial style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. Make hanging wall containers

Serie Mecapal, Natural Urbano Natural Urbano HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Natural Urbano

Natural Urbano
Natural Urbano
Natural Urbano

19. Repurpose an old planter you were going to throw out

Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern garden
Garden Light

Garden Light
Garden Light
Garden Light

20. Get creative with an old coat stand out in the garden

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de GardenPlants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

21. Hook up your old Christmas lights to make your garden sparkle all year round

Private Villa in French Riviera, Cannata&Partners Lighting Design Cannata&Partners Lighting Design Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Cannata&amp;Partners Lighting Design

Private Villa in French Riviera

Cannata&Partners Lighting Design
Cannata&amp;Partners Lighting Design
Cannata&Partners Lighting Design

If you loved this tightwads guide to making your home look great, take a look at these: 20 economical DIY projects everyone can manage.

Which of these brill DIY projects will you try?

