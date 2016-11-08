8 photos of kitchens that are really clever with space

Whether you've got a huge kitchen or something more on the petite side, you need to be clever with how you use the space in order to get as much from it as you can. We're not talking about compromising or going without anything either, as there are always ways and means to embrace maximum functionality alongside a whole lot of style!

Kitchen planners make perfecting proportional layouts look like a piece of cake, so we're going to take a look at a few amazing examples to see if we can learn all the secrets.

Care to join us?