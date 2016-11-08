Your browser is out-of-date.

8 steps to your dream bathroom!

press profile homify
projecte virreina, degoma degoma Modern dining room
If there's one thing you know for sure it's that you will be using your bathroom at least once a day, so don't you think it makes sense to try and make it something really special? We're not just talking about pretty here, we mean out of this world, fabulously usable and (as odd as it might sound) enjoyable! 

Bathroom designers have long recognised the importance of a breathtaking space and now we do too, thanks to a few simple additions that will turn your most functional room into a dreamy personal spa. 

Come with us as we look at how you can seriously upgrade your bathroom!

1. Have dual sinks

SANIBOLD - série sanitária, Melissa vilar
Melissa vilar

Melissa vilar
Melissa vilar
Melissa vilar

Don't underestimate the importance of having two sinks in a busy house. It'll put a cap on bathroom queuing, not to mention giving you and your partner a little bit of personal space!

2. Use sheer curtains instead of privacy glass

APARTAMENT W SOPOCIE, Sikora Wnetrza Sikora Wnetrza Eclectic style bathroom
Sikora Wnetrza

Sikora Wnetrza
Sikora Wnetrza
Sikora Wnetrza

Privacy glass is a little bit naff and outdated, don't you think? It served a purpose for a while, just like net curtains, but it never looks good.

So how about having normal glass and sheer, floaty curtains instead? This also helps in the event of a house redesign as you won't have to swap windows out.

3. Add some wood for character

Hotel Predi Son Jaumell, margarotger interiorisme margarotger interiorisme Mediterranean style shopping centres Hotels
margarotger interiorisme

margarotger interiorisme
margarotger interiorisme
margarotger interiorisme

A little natural wood goes a long way in creating a beautiful bathroom, especially is you go for something a little more rustic looking. 

Driftwood accessories make perfect sense in a bathroom and can weather the storm of a little moisture!

4. Introduce plants for freshness

Main Bedroom INAIN Interior Design Modern bathroom
INAIN Interior Design

Main Bedroom

INAIN Interior Design
INAIN Interior Design
INAIN Interior Design

To keep your spa-like bathroom feeling fresh and healthy, get some moisture-loving plants in there.

Not only will they help prevent damp problems forming, they will also purify the air and give you an invigorating start to the day!

5. Introduce cutting edge technology

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern bathroom
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

Why think about creating an absolutely amazing bathroom if you're not going to really splash out on a top-of-the-line shower? 

You want it all; high pressure, massaging jets and side nozzles, so don't skimp! 

6. Invest in proper organisation

projecte virreina, degoma degoma Modern dining room
degoma

degoma
degoma
degoma

Keeping your newly perfected bathroom clutter-free will be a challenge, but if you have effective bathroom storage in place, half the battle is already won.

Cabinets, shelves and vanity units are all good options, but make sure the whole household is on board with your tidy initiative!

7. Plumb in a relaxing bath

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern bathroom
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

If you love a soak in the tub and have the room, we don't think you should settle for second best when it comes to your bath. 

Just like with your modern shower, you want to invest in a bath that will improve your health and give you a reviving experience, so don't shy away from the versions that have hot tub jets!

8. Include task lighting

Graccioza Collection: 2016 products, Sorema Sorema BathroomTextiles & accessories
Sorema

Sorema
Sorema
Sorema

If you're relaxing in the shower or bath, you don't want the bright main light dazzling you and ruining the vibe.

Installing task lighting will give you access to a far more romantic and indulgent aesthetic, while also helping with those tricky tasks, like plucking your eyebrows and trimming nose hair!

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 19 Tricks To Have The Cleanest Bathroom EVER!

12 bright ideas every kitchen needs
What's your biggest complaint with your bathroom?

