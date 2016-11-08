8 steps to your dream bathroom!

If there's one thing you know for sure it's that you will be using your bathroom at least once a day, so don't you think it makes sense to try and make it something really special? We're not just talking about pretty here, we mean out of this world, fabulously usable and (as odd as it might sound) enjoyable!
Bathroom designers have long recognised the importance of a breathtaking space and now we do too, thanks to a few simple additions that will turn your most functional room into a dreamy personal spa.
Come with us as we look at how you can seriously upgrade your bathroom!
Don't underestimate the importance of having two sinks in a busy house. It'll put a cap on bathroom queuing, not to mention giving you and your partner a little bit of personal space!
Privacy glass is a little bit naff and outdated, don't you think? It served a purpose for a while, just like net curtains, but it never looks good.
So how about having normal glass and sheer, floaty curtains instead? This also helps in the event of a house redesign as you won't have to swap windows out.
A little natural wood goes a long way in creating a beautiful bathroom, especially is you go for something a little more rustic looking.
Driftwood accessories make perfect sense in a bathroom and can weather the storm of a little moisture!
To keep your spa-like bathroom feeling fresh and healthy, get some moisture-loving plants in there.
Not only will they help prevent damp problems forming, they will also purify the air and give you an invigorating start to the day!
Why think about creating an absolutely amazing bathroom if you're not going to really splash out on a top-of-the-line shower?
You want it all; high pressure, massaging jets and side nozzles, so don't skimp!
Keeping your newly perfected bathroom clutter-free will be a challenge, but if you have effective bathroom storage in place, half the battle is already won.
Cabinets, shelves and vanity units are all good options, but make sure the whole household is on board with your tidy initiative!
If you love a soak in the tub and have the room, we don't think you should settle for second best when it comes to your bath.
Just like with your modern shower, you want to invest in a bath that will improve your health and give you a reviving experience, so don't shy away from the versions that have hot tub jets!
If you're relaxing in the shower or bath, you don't want the bright main light dazzling you and ruining the vibe.
Installing task lighting will give you access to a far more romantic and indulgent aesthetic, while also helping with those tricky tasks, like plucking your eyebrows and trimming nose hair!
