25 simple yet stylish homes (for families on a budget)

Building a house from scratch can be an expensive endeavour, what with architects to hire and builders to pay, but don't let potential costs put you off entirely.

You might find that a new build is the perfect way to get exactly what you want, as well as what you need, for the exact amount of money that you have to spend so it's worth looking into. How else can you guarantee enough bedrooms, a big enough kitchen or a driveway suitable for your vehicles?

We know that planning a new build can be stressful,so we've found some fantastic examples of modest yet marvellous family home projects to show you today and really whet your appetite.

Prepare to be overwhelmed with inspiration!