Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 simple yet stylish homes (for families on a budget)

press profile homify press profile homify
Vivienda en Villagarcía, Nan Arquitectos Nan Arquitectos Minimalist houses
Loading admin actions …

Building a house from scratch can be an expensive endeavour, what with architects to hire and builders to pay, but don't let potential costs put you off entirely. 

You might find that a new build is the perfect way to get exactly what you want, as well as what you need, for the exact amount of money that you have to spend so it's worth looking into. How else can you guarantee enough bedrooms, a big enough kitchen or a driveway suitable for your vehicles?

We know that planning a new build can be stressful,so we've found some fantastic examples of modest yet marvellous family home projects to show you today and really whet your appetite. 

Prepare to be overwhelmed with inspiration!

1. Simple and clean

Vivienda en Villagarcía, Nan Arquitectos Nan Arquitectos Minimalist houses
Nan Arquitectos

Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos

A pared back and modern take on a bungalow, this is a perfect family home. 

See more of it, here.

2. Perfect proportions

Familienhäuser (mit Pult- und Satteldächern), Kern-Haus AG Kern-Haus AG
Kern-Haus AG

Kern-Haus AG
Kern-Haus AG
Kern-Haus AG

Tidy and neat, we love the inclusion of a little car port at the side of this house.

See more of it, here.

3. Room for everyone

HAUS GROSS GLIENICKE, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Minimalist houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Not every new home project has to be an over the top affair. This one is modest and still beautiful!

See more of it, here.

4. Dark but not brooding.

DOM W KOSZALINIE , Studio Projektowe Projektive Studio Projektowe Projektive Modern houses
Studio Projektowe Projektive

Studio Projektowe Projektive
Studio Projektowe Projektive
Studio Projektowe Projektive

The tones on the façade here are so wonderfully rich and elegant.

See more of it, here.

5. As if by magic

Wood Green House, Satish Jassal Architects Satish Jassal Architects Modern houses
Satish Jassal Architects

Wood Green House

Satish Jassal Architects
Satish Jassal Architects
Satish Jassal Architects

What a way to create a family home on an awkward plot!

See more of it, here.

6. Traditional with a twist

Exteriors Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern houses
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

Exteriors

Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

Part modern build and part traditional home, this façade is deceptive.

See more of it, here.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. One-storey wonder

Коттедж на 100 кв.м., hq-design hq-design
hq-design

hq-design
hq-design
hq-design

You won't believe how spacious or cheap this house is!

See more of it, here.

8. Playing with materials

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The combination of render and cladding here makes a stylish statement.

See more of it, here.

9. Tiny but cosy

Church Mews, Hartland, Devon The Bazeley Partnership Modern houses
The Bazeley Partnership

Church Mews, Hartland, Devon

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

Who said new builds can't have character and look beautiful?

See more of it, here.

10. The perfect garage

Nowoczesny dom LIV 3 G2 - przytulnie i pięknie!, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

What a way to add the garage you need to a modest family home.

See more of it, here.

11. Shallow and wide

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This boxy design makes open-plan living a dream.

See more of it, here.

12. An eye-catching theme

Landhaus mit besonderem Charme und gesundem Raumklima: Modernes Wohnen im Naturstammhaus, Kneer GmbH, Fenster und Türen Kneer GmbH, Fenster und Türen Rustic style windows & doors
Kneer GmbH, Fenster und Türen

Kneer GmbH, Fenster und Türen
Kneer GmbH, Fenster und Türen
Kneer GmbH, Fenster und Türen

Why have a standard home if you can embrace a theme you love?

See more of it, here.

13. L-shaped and lovely

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

How nice to have almost separate wings in one small family home.

See more of it, here.

14. Simple and stretched

Ne build Family home Marvin Windows and Doors UK Classic style windows & doors
Marvin Windows and Doors UK

Ne build Family home

Marvin Windows and Doors UK
Marvin Windows and Doors UK
Marvin Windows and Doors UK

A chic one-storey home, the width here creates the impression of a luxury build.

See more of it, here.

15. Open plan and private

Moderne recreatiewoning, Bongers Architecten Bongers Architecten Modern garden
Bongers Architecten

Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten

An open ground-floor and private upper bedrooms make this a perfect family home.

See more of it, here.

16. Bloody well British

homify Classic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This brown brick new build will be a classic for a reason.

See more of it, here.

17. Back to basics

LEAF YARD - LEWES, BBM Sustainable Design Limited BBM Sustainable Design Limited
BBM Sustainable Design Limited

LEAF YARD—LEWES

BBM Sustainable Design Limited
BBM Sustainable Design Limited
BBM Sustainable Design Limited

Simple and effective, this flat roofed home has such scope for a funky interior.

See more of it, here.

18. All the windows!

Wohnhaus Sürth, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern houses
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

The windows here must make the inside of this modest home so light.

See more of it, here.

19. More than an average box

Wohnhaus Köln Junkersdorf, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern houses
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Here's an amazing project that shows the scope for extending an initially modest family home.

See more of it, here.

20. Wooden details

DOM MARCEL G2 - przytulna nowoczesność w najlepszym wydaniu!, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

The small section of cladding gives this family home a lovely rustic feel.

See more of it, here.

21. New in the old style

New Build, Citi Construction & Developments Ltd Citi Construction & Developments Ltd
Citi Construction &amp; Developments Ltd

New Build

Citi Construction & Developments Ltd
Citi Construction &amp; Developments Ltd
Citi Construction & Developments Ltd

We love the old-fashioned styling of this new family home.

See more of it, here.

22. Gorgeous colour combinations

Wickham House, C7 architects C7 architects Modern houses
C7 architects

Wickham House

C7 architects
C7 architects
C7 architects

The mix of red and sand bricks looks utterly fantastic!

See more of it, here.

23. Small and shapely

New Build House, London, Nic Antony Architects Ltd Nic Antony Architects Ltd Country style houses
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

New Build House, London

Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

This certainly proves that a modest home doesn't have to be a dull one.

See more of it, here.

24. Standing out in a crowd

New build West Sussex UK At No 19 Rustic style houses
At No 19

New build West Sussex UK

At No 19
At No 19
At No 19

Nestled in amongst more traditional properties, this Mediterranean style home is a treat.

See more of it, here.

25. Modern and fresh

Own Self build, Xspace Xspace Modern houses
Xspace

Own Self build

Xspace
Xspace
Xspace

What a clean and pretty home. The shaped windows really make it!

See more of it, here.

For more home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 British Homes Full Of Ideas You'll Want To Copy.

Generous Family Home Refurbishment
Would any of these be your dream family home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks