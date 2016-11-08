25 simple yet stylish homes (for families on a budget)

Building a house from scratch can be an expensive endeavour, what with architects to hire and builders to pay, but don't let potential costs put you off entirely.
You might find that a new build is the perfect way to get exactly what you want, as well as what you need, for the exact amount of money that you have to spend so it's worth looking into. How else can you guarantee enough bedrooms, a big enough kitchen or a driveway suitable for your vehicles?
We know that planning a new build can be stressful,so we've found some fantastic examples of modest yet marvellous family home projects to show you today and really whet your appetite.
Prepare to be overwhelmed with inspiration!
A pared back and modern take on a bungalow, this is a perfect family home.
Tidy and neat, we love the inclusion of a little car port at the side of this house.
Not every new home project has to be an over the top affair. This one is modest and still beautiful!
The tones on the façade here are so wonderfully rich and elegant.
What a way to create a family home on an awkward plot!
Part modern build and part traditional home, this façade is deceptive.
You won't believe how spacious or cheap this house is!
The combination of render and cladding here makes a stylish statement.
Who said new builds can't have character and look beautiful?
What a way to add the garage you need to a modest family home.
This boxy design makes open-plan living a dream.
Why have a standard home if you can embrace a theme you love?
How nice to have almost separate wings in one small family home.
A chic one-storey home, the width here creates the impression of a luxury build.
An open ground-floor and private upper bedrooms make this a perfect family home.
This brown brick new build will be a classic for a reason.
Simple and effective, this flat roofed home has such scope for a funky interior.
The windows here must make the inside of this modest home so light.
Here's an amazing project that shows the scope for extending an initially modest family home.
The small section of cladding gives this family home a lovely rustic feel.
We love the old-fashioned styling of this new family home.
The mix of red and sand bricks looks utterly fantastic!
This certainly proves that a modest home doesn't have to be a dull one.
Nestled in amongst more traditional properties, this Mediterranean style home is a treat.
What a clean and pretty home. The shaped windows really make it!
