​The very best kitchen you'll see online!

For comfortable dining and entertaining socialising, a lot of us bypass the dining room and living area and instead opt for the kitchen – and why not? If your kitchen is spacious enough, comfortable enough, and presents all the right elements in terms of functionality and style, then it is definitely the right spot for a host of different activities, either by yourself or with company.
But instead of showing you a range of different bespoke kitchens to inspire your creativity, we thought we’d narrow it down to one: one single kitchen that is so breathtaking and so fantastic (and so very clever), that we voted it as the very best kitchen online.
But why don’t you be the judge of that?
Have a look at that charming dining table – perfect for sharing a meal with family and friends, but also equally ideal for catching up on some work, whether it be your unfinished bestseller or those taxes that have piled up.
We have a special place in our hearts for a well-functioning kitchen island, and this is most certainly it.
Look at that abundance of storage opportunities via shelves and drawers, perfect for a vast range of kitchen equipment and –accessories.
Don’t think that this kitchen doesn’t have a soft edge – those dining chairs are padded with plush and welcoming fabrics to ensure comfortable seating, regardless of whether you’re chatting or working.
Of course not all kitchen elements were meant to be stored away behind a closed cupboard door, and for these select accessories we move to open shelving instead.
You’ll notice that this kitchen has plenty of those, perfect for flaunting your terrific taste in crockery, cutting boards, spices, and whatever else you wish to display with pride.
A hanging rack, as seen above, has become part and parcel of the typical kitchen envisioned by many, but it’s not only an aesthetic thing.
Hanging your selection of often-used pots and pans above your island / counter is a functional touch, saving you some storage space for other cooking accessories and –necessities.
Need a kitchen planner? How about a painter or floorer? Our list of professionals can help you out…
Those combinations of smells and scents that occupy a kitchen space can’t always be a pleasant experience, and an open window will only make that much of a difference.
So, we recommend a practical extractor fan and hood above your cooking space to ensure a clean-smelling kitchen. And lo and behold: this kitchen has a most stylish one included!
Fancy a bit of reading? Some daydreaming, perhaps? Leave your bedroom / living room in peace and do it on this charming little bench that has been padded with soft cushions and a whole lot of style.
It’s the perfect relaxation spot for when you need to be keeping one eye on that boiling stovetop.
Normally a pantry is closed off and opaque, yet the designers of this dream kitchen opted to include this one with glass surfaces.
The reason is two-fold: it forces you to keep the pantry neat and clean, and also adds some colour and pattern into the kitchen via the multitude of packets and grocery items being kept in there.
What do you think of this idea?
Who would have thought that this kitchen would present enough space for a laundry department? Thanks to this ingenious storage system, a washer and dryer becomes part and parcel of this elegant kitchen space without adding so much as a hint of clutter.
Now that’s amazing planning!
And why would you want to move outside when there’s a convenient little drying rack, complete with folding space, included as well?
You may have noticed by now the light neutral colour palette that coats the entire kitchen space in a tranquil embrace of whites and creams. This adds to the visual spaciousness while also ensuring a clean and quiet look.
For more culinary inspiration, be sure to see: 30 Of The Best Designer Kitchens For Every Style Home.