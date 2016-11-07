​The very best kitchen you'll see online!

For comfortable dining and entertaining socialising, a lot of us bypass the dining room and living area and instead opt for the kitchen – and why not? If your kitchen is spacious enough, comfortable enough, and presents all the right elements in terms of functionality and style, then it is definitely the right spot for a host of different activities, either by yourself or with company.

But instead of showing you a range of different bespoke kitchens to inspire your creativity, we thought we’d narrow it down to one: one single kitchen that is so breathtaking and so fantastic (and so very clever), that we voted it as the very best kitchen online.

But why don’t you be the judge of that?