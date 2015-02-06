Expertly Renovating an Edwardian Terrace

In recent years, the areas in and around the East London borough of Hackney have become some of the city's most gentrified. As controversial as the term might be, it is hard to deny its inevitability.

One ever-developing pocket of Hackney is Homerton; a suburb once shied away from due to its crime rate and poor public transportation connections to the rest of the city. As Hackney became more and more gentrified, people of all age groups and from all backgrounds began to move in, giving this part of town a new identity.

With the 2012 Olympics and the subsequent upgrade to public transport, Homerton—with its hip Chatsworth Road, quiet terrace-lined streets and proximity to places like Victoria Park—has now become a popular place to live for young professionals and families alike. Property prices are still reasonable compared to many other parts of London, giving it even more appeal to those buying their first home.

A young family of three approached Scenario Architecture to fully refurbish their newly acquired Edwardian house in Homerton, as the property had not been updated for over 30 years. With the brief calling for a more integrated kitchen and dining area, more space for guests and an aim to seamlessly merge the backyard with the home, Scenario have created a modern home for the young family, while still respecting the aesthetics of this type of property.