Patio perfection

The quintessential patio is the perfect place for a gathering or family meal on a warm summer's day. Complete with a few comfortable chairs, an intimate dining table, and perhaps a few potted plants dotted around, the traditional patio is truly the place to relax in the sun.

Patios are classically built at the back of the house, often accessible through a set of French double doors. The patio is the paved space where chairs can be placed and a dining table set to perfection, overlooking the rest of your garden. Design your garden around you patio; make sure your most beautiful flowers and best flower beds are well within sight from the patio, as you want to show them off from the best vantage point.

There are a few steps to think of before building your patio, some of which we'll be looking through here: from paving material to dining tables, accessories to lighting.