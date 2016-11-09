16 beautifully designed small kitchens (to inspire you)

Don’t be all down in the dumps if your kitchen is not as spacious as you would like it to be. If there’s one thing we know, it’s that you don’t need lots of space for lots of style.
The kitchen is one of the most used rooms of any home, seeing as it’s where we cook, bake, dine, work, and socialise. So therefore it’s only natural that we would want it to not only function well, but also look quite fabulous, right?
Well, we all know the importance of decent inspiration, which is why we’ve sought out 16 sizzling bespoke kitchens to not only stir up some creativity within you, but also show you how aesthetically pleasing a small space can be via the right colours, décor, and materials.
As this simple yet stunning kitchen proves with its clean cabinetry, neutral tones, and tonnes of natural light.
Timber surfaces, bright greens, and a touch of nature via the backsplash
Need a kitchen planner? See our huge list of experts to help you achieve the kitchen of your dreams…
We love how this industrial-style kitchen bursts with personality via its wooden cabinetry, patterned wall, and sleek appliances.
With marble countertops, a monochrome look, and touch of greenery, this kitchen proves that tiny can indeed be terrific.
This rustic style takes gorgeous control of this small space, inserting charm and character via crafted timber, a patterned floor, and glimpses of electric blue.
Even though this space is small, it makes the most of it via clever cabinetry, stacked appliances, and a devotion to natural lighting.
Style up that clean and quiet look with some patterned tiles. A little detail never hurt anyone!
This narrow room flaunts its potential via a huge window, wall-mounted breakfast bar, and lots of storage space.
A beautiful backsplash paired with under-cabinets light can turn the smallest of spaces into a stylish oasis.
Light up that small kitchen with bright surfaces and a touch of vibrant tones, as this modern beauty shows us.
Maximise your space by avoiding unnecessary frills and extras. Some breathing space on the walls can make a big difference.
This wall kitchen packs a big punch via geometric patterns, closed cabinetry, and lots of sunshine filling the space.
Never underestimate the ability of colours and patterns to add personality and fun to a space – there’s always room for those!
Feel free to have your tiny kitchen bursting with vibrant colours, but don’t neglect the lighting elements.
You don’t need a multitude of accessories and cabinets, as this quaint little design proves to us. Love that colour contrast!
A few potted plants and a dose of natural green can severely liven up the smallest of spaces.
To achieve full-blown freshness in your home. see our: Guide To Decorating With Indoor Plants.