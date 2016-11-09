Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

16 beautifully designed small kitchens (to inspire you)

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Квартира в Сочи, Ателит Ателит Mediterranean style kitchen Wood
Loading admin actions …

Don’t be all down in the dumps if your kitchen is not as spacious as you would like it to be. If there’s one thing we know, it’s that you don’t need lots of space for lots of style.

The kitchen is one of the most used rooms of any home, seeing as it’s where we cook, bake, dine, work, and socialise. So therefore it’s only natural that we would want it to not only function well, but also look quite fabulous, right? 

Well, we all know the importance of decent inspiration, which is why we’ve sought out 16 sizzling bespoke kitchens to not only stir up some creativity within you, but also show you how aesthetically pleasing a small space can be via the right colours, décor, and materials.

1. Less is always more

Mieszkanie w kolorze, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

As this simple yet stunning kitchen proves with its clean cabinetry, neutral tones, and tonnes of natural light.

2. Pure perfection

Energiczne wnętrze, Perfect Space Perfect Space Classic style kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Timber surfaces, bright greens, and a touch of nature via the backsplash

Need a kitchen planner? See our huge list of experts to help you achieve the kitchen of your dreams…

3. Industrial-style

Cobertura Petrópolis, L2 Arquitetura L2 Arquitetura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
L2 Arquitetura

L2 Arquitetura
L2 Arquitetura
L2 Arquitetura

We love how this industrial-style kitchen bursts with personality via its wooden cabinetry, patterned wall, and sleek appliances.

4. Less is more

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

With marble countertops, a monochrome look, and touch of greenery, this kitchen proves that tiny can indeed be terrific.

5. Rustic charm

Mieszkanie w kamienicy, emc|partners emc|partners Industrial style kitchen Wood Multicolored
emc|partners

emc|partners
emc|partners
emc|partners

This rustic style takes gorgeous control of this small space, inserting charm and character via crafted timber, a patterned floor, and glimpses of electric blue.

6. Clever cabinetry

Квартира в Сочи, Ателит Ателит Mediterranean style kitchen Wood
Ателит

Ателит
Ателит
Ателит

Even though this space is small, it makes the most of it via clever cabinetry, stacked appliances, and a devotion to natural lighting.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Terrific tiles

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Style up that clean and quiet look with some patterned tiles. A little detail never hurt anyone!

8. Slim proportions

Uma cozinha linear com muito charme, funcionalidade e sofisticação., Lucio Nocito Arquitetura e Design de Interiores Lucio Nocito Arquitetura e Design de Interiores Modern kitchen Bricks Wood effect
Lucio Nocito Arquitetura e Design de Interiores

Lucio Nocito Arquitetura e Design de Interiores
Lucio Nocito Arquitetura e Design de Interiores
Lucio Nocito Arquitetura e Design de Interiores

This narrow room flaunts its potential via a huge window, wall-mounted breakfast bar, and lots of storage space.

9. Brilliant backsplash

"Цветочная кухня с ароматом чистоты", Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Modern kitchen White
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN

Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN

A beautiful backsplash paired with under-cabinets light can turn the smallest of spaces into a stylish oasis.

10. Modern beauty

Reforma Integral de Vivienda 40 m2, Fecofer, Proyectos y Reformas Fecofer, Proyectos y Reformas Modern kitchen
Fecofer, Proyectos y Reformas

Fecofer, Proyectos y Reformas
Fecofer, Proyectos y Reformas
Fecofer, Proyectos y Reformas

Light up that small kitchen with bright surfaces and a touch of vibrant tones, as this modern beauty shows us.

11. Room to breath

Segment w Pruszkowie, Gabinet Wnętrz Gabinet Wnętrz Modern kitchen
Gabinet Wnętrz

Gabinet Wnętrz
Gabinet Wnętrz
Gabinet Wnętrz

Maximise your space by avoiding unnecessary frills and extras. Some breathing space on the walls can make a big difference.

12. A wall to remember

Apartament JAZZ, Finchstudio Finchstudio Modern kitchen
Finchstudio

Finchstudio
Finchstudio
Finchstudio

This wall kitchen packs a big punch via geometric patterns, closed cabinetry, and lots of sunshine filling the space.

13. The power of colour (and pattern)

Apartament FUNK, Finchstudio Finchstudio Modern kitchen Orange
Finchstudio

Finchstudio
Finchstudio
Finchstudio

Never underestimate the ability of colours and patterns to add personality and fun to a space – there’s always room for those!

14. Don't forget the lighting

Apartament DISCO, Finchstudio Finchstudio Modern kitchen Multicolored
Finchstudio

Finchstudio
Finchstudio
Finchstudio

Feel free to have your tiny kitchen bursting with vibrant colours, but don’t neglect the lighting elements.

15. Colour contrast

Feige, Popstahl Küchen Popstahl Küchen Modern kitchen Iron/Steel Blue
Popstahl Küchen

Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen

You don’t need a multitude of accessories and cabinets, as this quaint little design proves to us. Love that colour contrast!

16. Green greatness

Apartamento no Ipiranga, Cores Lovers Cores Lovers Modern kitchen
Cores Lovers

Cores Lovers
Cores Lovers
Cores Lovers

A few potted plants and a dose of natural green can severely liven up the smallest of spaces.

To achieve full-blown freshness in your home. see our: Guide To Decorating With Indoor Plants.

Cosy home essentials: the 6 mistakes you MUST avoid!
Got any more small kitchen tips to share with us?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks