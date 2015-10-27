A child-friendly home: your simple guide

A home needs to be a place where you can relax, know that you can put your feet up and not worry about what your children are doing. You need to know they're safe within their home, away from any source of danger. So creating an environment where this is possible is incredibly important, both for your peace of mind and the safety of your children.

A huge part of keeping your child safe is having one or two particular rooms where the child can go for a few hours and amuse themselves. A room such as their bedroom, nursery, play room of garden. Their areas should be as safe as possible for your child but also be furnished and decorated to suit both your taste and your child's. You don't have to sacrifice you home décor once you have children: you can incorporate the practical with the aesthetic and create some really interesting and beautiful, safe spaces for your family.