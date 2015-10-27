A child-friendly home: your simple guide

A home needs to be a place where you can relax, know that you can put your feet up and not worry about what your children are doing. You need to know they're safe within their home, away from any source of danger. So creating an environment where this is possible is incredibly important, both for your peace of mind and the safety of your children.
A huge part of keeping your child safe is having one or two particular rooms where the child can go for a few hours and amuse themselves. A room such as their bedroom, nursery, play room of garden. Their areas should be as safe as possible for your child but also be furnished and decorated to suit both your taste and your child's. You don't have to sacrifice you home décor once you have children: you can incorporate the practical with the aesthetic and create some really interesting and beautiful, safe spaces for your family.
A playroom is an ideal place to have in your home if you have the extra space. Don't worry though, if you don't have that spare room to transform. Simply take all your playroom ideas and filter them into your child's bedroom—don't let lack of space hamper your clever designs!
A playroom is also somewhere you can leave your child alone or with friends for a few hours, knowing they can be entertained by their surroundings but also that they're in a safe environment, free from danger. Above we see an innovative playroom/bedroom design, incorporating all the fun a young boy could ask for. The bed/racing car idea is absolutely wonderful, keeping the idea of play going right until bedtime. This themed room could be hours of fun, between playing racing drivers and using all those wonderful toys placed around the room.
You do not have to give up your ideas of the dream home once you have children. It is possible to have well designed, stylish or even chic children's bedrooms. It doesn't have to be a room filled with toys and clothes strewn across the floor and plain paint on the walls (either blue or pink, and the most durable type you could find). No, don't allow this to become a part of your home!
Take inspiration instead from this stunning princess room. It's a sweet and gorgeous room. A fairytale dream, which is thankfully also a safe one. This room has everything you could need: excellent storage ideas, a little 'work space', cute drapes across the bed and that eclectic tree on the wall. A home to child friendly art work or family photos. This is certainly the bedroom all little girls, and perhaps also parents, dream of!
Children's furniture can be a treasure trove of interesting and imaginative design. From Disney inspired headboards to futuristic storage space, children's furniture can take almost any form. Here we see some wonderful examples of child-friendly furniture.
The wooden tree structure leaning against the wall is a particular favourite: it doubles as both a piece of eclectic art and practical storage space. It's stacked with books although, of course, you could put a whole host of nick-nacks amongst its branches. And in the corner of the room there is a sweet little tent structure, which is a safe and cushioned reading space for your child to retreat to in those moments of quiet. It doubles up as a fairy palace too, if you couldn't tell!
Children's bedrooms can sometimes be rather sparse spaces, containing a bed, some storage and perhaps a chair. The parents' thoughts behind this are simply 'less furniture, less damage, less danger'. But try to stay away from this mentality. A child's bedroom should be a real playground for your child to be entertained by and feel safe in and a few well thought out and well placed accessories can be perfect for this role.
This child's bedroom is a wonderful example of a beautifully accessorised space with safety, good design and entertainment all rolled into one. Between the hanging chair and light up tree, this bedroom will impress not only your child but also other parents. Even the lighting fixtures are innovative and interesting.
A lack of sensible storage in a child's bedroom can be the downfall of the design. There's no point in a beautiful space for entertainment and restful sleep, designed with care and thought, if there will be clothes littered everywhere and toys cluttering up every inch of surface space. No, there has to be sensible storage space to stop this becoming an issue.
But storage doesn't have to be plain plastic boxes hidden under the bed or at the back of the wardrobe. Storage can be fun and fit into the design of your room, even adding extra detail to the design. The above picture is a perfect example of this, with built-in storage working in harmony with the general design of the room. There are wooden drawers built into the bunk beds, along with a sweet, white painted wardrobe and baby blue shelving unit. This is a room to be exceptionally proud of: beautiful and practical.
Ok so this is perhaps a different avenue in keeping your child safe and entertained but think for a moment: this fabulous suspended tent doesn't have to be strung too high in your garden. In fact, you could have it only a foot or two above the ground, ensuring no broken bones.
Another wonderful thing about this tent is that although you may attach it low to the trees for your children, you can always move it higher up if you ever fancy a camp outside yourself! This tenting idea is suitable for not just your children's use but also your own entertainment. Don't let them have all the fun without you! It's an idea that's still quite unusual, both in the camping scene and in back garden design. So why not add something a little less traditional to your child friendly home?