Every Stylish Brits' Dream Home

This property is an inviting sanctuary, showcasing spacious living spaces, cosy bedrooms and sprawling gardens.

Situated in a historic village right beside the Baltic Sea, this home is made special by heritage-inspired architecture and the art of landscaping. A thatched roof of varying heights and shapes fits snugly over a main building volume, which is wrapped in transparent glass, making this domain a surprising mix of old and new.

All was orchestrated by Berlin-based architects Mohring Architekten, who again prove that they're elite professionals in their field.

See their wonderful work by scrolling down… .