Every Stylish Brits' Dream Home

This property is an inviting sanctuary, showcasing spacious living spaces, cosy bedrooms and sprawling gardens.
Situated in a historic village right beside the Baltic Sea, this home is made special by heritage-inspired architecture and the art of landscaping. A thatched roof of varying heights and shapes fits snugly over a main building volume, which is wrapped in transparent glass, making this domain a surprising mix of old and new.
All was orchestrated by Berlin-based architects Mohring Architekten, who again prove that they're elite professionals in their field.
Formed as a unique interpretation of a traditional cottage-like structure, the home's exterior is visually stimulating thanks to a unique blend of materials and finishes. The thatched roof dominates the skyline with its pitched form that curves elegantly around the site.
The home stands on a north-facing plot in order to provide sufficient light for the internal spaces, thus highlighting why the bulk of the main building utilises glass as the main material. The visual effect of this can be seen in the captured evening scene.
The property is directly adjacent to the dunes next to the Baltic Sea and is surrounded by simple detached houses and luxurious holiday houses.
The Baltic Sea and its landscape characteristics act as an important reference for the architecture of the home, with certain forms, shapes and materials having been chosen for their unique qualities.
When designing the home, the architects were always conscious of the local urban character and wished for the neighbourhood's newest dwelling to be accepted as a valued addition. Although the scale of the building may appear quite large, its elongated form and lengthy setback help settle the building comfortably into position.
It was very important for the owners that their garden blend with the architecture of the house and the broader landscape. The garden is topographically modelled as a dune landscape with a planting of pines and typical plants of the coastal area.
The striking internal architecture and the presence of the white walls and triple-height ceilings makes for a memorable introduction to this new abode. We are impressed by the scale of the internal living areas, which look as big as some warehouses.
The home's layout places communal living areas on the lower level while private rooms, such as bedrooms and bathrooms, are found upstairs. Here, inside the lounge, a white-washed colour scheme has been employed throughout this vast space, ensuring the sense of openness and light is always at its peak.
Visible through the many openings and windows found throughout the home's rooms are views of the quaint village and outside greenery. There is one particularly impressive window found inside the smaller lounge room on the top level.
We love the intimacy of this second lounge, which can be partly attributed to its smaller size. The perfect choice of sofas and accessories also contribute.
Skylights, voids, high ceilings and perfectly positioned glazing help to reinforce the internal architecture and let the whole house become a bright and open act.
Notice too how neutral colour scheme, light-fittings and timber finishes are in complete harmony with the architecture of the building.
Classic tones of white, beige and cream keep the design timeless inside the master bedroom. Timber, found in certain parts of the bedroom, help break up the dominance of the neutral scheme and provide some much needed natural contrast.
Providing contrast and superb style is the timber timber headboard, which is highlighted by strip lights along the lower border, making the piece the main focus of the room.
Found just a short pace down the hall is one of the home's bathrooms. This washroom is filled to the brim with the best in modern features, which help to make mornings easy.
As a whole, the bathroom appears positively radiant, from the glossy finishes to the floating cabinets.
