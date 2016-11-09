Your browser is out-of-date.

17 no fuss ideas to modernise your outdated garden

A private garden, Surrey, Bowles & Wyer
If you think your garden is a little old hat and could do with a freshen up but don't fancy taking on a total gardening redesign, there are a host of fantastic accessories and additions that can update the look without breaking the bank or your back.

You'll be surprised how simply you can inject some much needed modernity just by following the lead of amazing landscapers who've created contemporary masterpieces. To make it even easier, we've brought together a list of key items for you right here, so let's take a look!

1. Invest in a funky seating set

A private garden, Surrey, Bowles & Wyer
Bowles &amp; Wyer

A private garden, Surrey

Bowles & Wyer
Bowles &amp; Wyer
Bowles & Wyer

A drab space immediately becomes a social haven!

2. Create a clip-lock patio

TERRACE ON A SLOPE WARCO Bodenbeläge
WARCO Bodenbeläge

TERRACE ON A SLOPE

WARCO Bodenbeläge
WARCO Bodenbeläge
WARCO Bodenbeläge

It can be laid in minutes and looks amazing right from the start.

3. Install a green wall

Private Garden, Belgravia, Living Wall Biotecture
Biotecture

Private Garden, Belgravia, Living Wall

Biotecture
Biotecture
Biotecture

Instant gorgeousness with no messing about.

4. Choose designer fencing

PRIVATE TERRACE GARDEN homify
homify

PRIVATE TERRACE GARDEN

homify
homify
homify

The more interesting, the better!

5. Add high level planters

A private garden in West Hampstead, London, Bowles & Wyer
Bowles &amp; Wyer

A private garden in West Hampstead, London

Bowles & Wyer
Bowles &amp; Wyer
Bowles & Wyer

Anyone can have them at ground level, so go above and beyond.

6. Funky water features will liven things up

A Contemporary "Oasis", Kevin Cooper Garden Design
Kevin Cooper Garden Design

A Contemporary Oasis

Kevin Cooper Garden Design
Kevin Cooper Garden Design
Kevin Cooper Garden Design

7. Eye-catching lighting makes a big impact

VILLA FORTE dei MARMI -LU- ITALY, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

And offers day-to-night practicality.

8. Bunting and garlands add a little charm and fun

Decoración al aire libre, www.rocio-olmo.com
www.rocio-olmo.com

www.rocio-olmo.com
www.rocio-olmo.com
www.rocio-olmo.com

In a temporary way.

9. A cactus garden adds some contemporary flair

Verde pungente, Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio

Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio

And needs little input from you once in place.

10. Glass decking inserts are hard to beat

A Cool Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

A Cool Garden

Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

11. Painted walls

Bulrushes water sculpture homify
homify

Bulrushes water sculpture

homify
homify
homify

Instantly brighten things up.

12. Wall art doesn't have to stay inside the house

The Love Tree - Donor Tree & Fundraising Plaques homify
homify

The Love Tree—Donor Tree & Fundraising Plaques

homify
homify
homify

So liven up those outdoor spaces too!

13. A grilling station

Romana wood fired oven La Hacienda
La Hacienda

Romana wood fired oven

La Hacienda
La Hacienda
La Hacienda

Adds modern dining potential.

14. A modern garden swing

Pool22_Hängebank DE VOLÉE , Pool22.Design
Pool22.Design

Pool22.Design
Pool22.Design
Pool22.Design

Is a fun take on a traditional garden element.

15. Tall stunning planters

Redington, Andrew Wenham
Andrew Wenham

Redington

Andrew Wenham
Andrew Wenham
Andrew Wenham

Are quick to install and look exceptionally contemporary and expensive.

16. Bench seating with bright cushions

RHS Chelsea 2012 - Artisan Garden Ruth Willmott
Ruth Willmott

RHS Chelsea 2012—Artisan Garden

Ruth Willmott
Ruth Willmott
Ruth Willmott

Looks great and more modern than a picnic table.

17. Unusual outbuildings are impossible to ignore

itv's Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh, Solardome Industries Limited
Solardome Industries Limited

itv's Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh

Solardome Industries Limited
Solardome Industries Limited
Solardome Industries Limited

See how easy all these ideas to complete? 

If you're looking for even more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 Simple Ideas To Boost Your Small Outdoor Space.

How would you most like to improve your garden?

