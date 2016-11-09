23 new ideas to better organise your small living room

Small living rooms don't have to be cluttered, cramped, style-free nightmares if you use the space you have to the fullest.

We know that if you've been battling to make more of a modest lounge you might feel a little unconvinced, which is why we've found some amazing small living rooms, curated by fabulous interior designers, that demonstrate the potential your space has to offer.

The key style features in each of these examples play a major role in making the rooms look and feel far larger and more luxurious, so take a look at the decorating tips you need to follow!