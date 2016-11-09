Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

23 new ideas to better organise your small living room

press profile homify press profile homify
Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style living room
Loading admin actions …

Small living rooms don't have to be cluttered, cramped, style-free nightmares if you use the space you have to the fullest. 

We know that if you've been battling to make more of a modest lounge you might feel a little unconvinced, which is why we've found some amazing small living rooms, curated by fabulous interior designers, that demonstrate the potential your space has to offer.

The key style features in each of these examples play a major role in making the rooms look and feel far larger and more luxurious, so take a look at the decorating tips you need to follow!

1. Stick to a small sofa and add a wall decal instead of bulky art

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

2. Invest in wooden walls and perfect lighting

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Use large mirrored panels to expand the room

Apartamento Bela Vista, STUDIO LN STUDIO LN Modern living room
STUDIO LN

STUDIO LN
STUDIO LN
STUDIO LN

4. White walls and large windows open up a room

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Minimalist media room
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

5. Simple rural styling looks unfussy and neat

homify Rustic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. A splash of joyful colour adds character

Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style living room
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Make sure you decorate with versatile furniture

Apartamento R|C, Now Arquitetura e Interiores Now Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room
Now Arquitetura e Interiores

Now Arquitetura e Interiores
Now Arquitetura e Interiores
Now Arquitetura e Interiores

8. Non-solid room divides are key

PROJET VOLTAIRE, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern living room
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

9. Strong and quiet colours make for a cohesive scheme

Home Theater Projeto Executado em 2012, D`Vita - Marcenaria D`Vita - Marcenaria Living roomTV stands & cabinets
D`Vita—Marcenaria

D`Vita - Marcenaria
D`Vita—Marcenaria
D`Vita - Marcenaria

10. Open plan the space with other sociable rooms

PROJET LAMARTINE, Transition Interior Design, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Iron/Steel
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

11. Finish with beautiful rugs

Loft, Pereira Reade Interiores Pereira Reade Interiores Modern living room
Pereira Reade Interiores

Pereira Reade Interiores
Pereira Reade Interiores
Pereira Reade Interiores

12. Design the living room with plenty of storage in mind

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Try something unusual, like a feature ceiling!

homify Modern media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Maximise the organisation with integral sofa storage

Hofgut Hafnerleiten - Rottaler Langhäuser, Hofgut Hafnerleiten Hofgut Hafnerleiten Living roomSide tables & trays
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

15. Fill the room with personal touches

Apartamento Vila Olímpia, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Modern media room
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

16. Punctuate with glass if you can

Hofgut Hafnerleiten - Rottaler Langhäuser, Hofgut Hafnerleiten Hofgut Hafnerleiten Dining roomTables
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

17. Play with statement lighting fixtures

Apartamento decorado Ecco Villagio Canoas, carolina lisot arquitetura carolina lisot arquitetura Modern living room
carolina lisot arquitetura

carolina lisot arquitetura
carolina lisot arquitetura
carolina lisot arquitetura

18. Kept simple and elegant, a room will work far better

037軽井沢 I さんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE Modern living room Tiles Brown
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

19. Make the living room bright and full of clarity

Apartamento AL, Haruf Arquitetura + Design Haruf Arquitetura + Design Modern media room
Haruf Arquitetura + Design

Haruf Arquitetura + Design
Haruf Arquitetura + Design
Haruf Arquitetura + Design

20. Blurring the lines between interior and exterior spaces makes them both seem bigger

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Rustic style living room
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

21. Fill the room with geometric trends

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern media room
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

22. Try a heritage flavour with handy storage trunks

Apartamento do José, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Classic style living room
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

23. Add floating storage to save floor space

Aimbere, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Industrial style media room
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

If your whole home is a little small, check out this Ideabook: Eureka Moments For Your Small Home.

17 no fuss ideas to modernise your outdated garden
Did you find the solution to your small living room woes?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks