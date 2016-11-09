Cosy home essentials: the 6 mistakes you MUST avoid!

With winter just around the corner the desire for a cosy home has probably never been greater, but how can you capture that snuggly vibe? Well, there are some easy ways to get the look you want but to start with, you need to know what not to do.
With that in mind, we put together this helpful list of the top 6 mistakes you should avoid if you're aiming for a cosy home. By the time we're through, visitors to your home will be so impressed by your seemingly easy capturing of the cosy aesthetic, they'll be asking for your interior designer's number!
We won't tell them it was all you, if you don't…
This living room has really captured the cosy essence by keeping a tight check on how many hues are being used.
The wider scheme is a stunning cacophony of neutral coffee and cream tones that feel warm and familiar and a little pretty contrast is added with the pink, but not too much!
Adding a third colour wouldn't have worked but this is just right.
A cosy home is a cohesive, well thought out one, which means eclectic collections of mismatched furniture are a big no!
You don't have to buy everything from a collection but look to have a few pieces that all work perfectly together and have some symmetry.
What does cosiness mean to you? Comfortable cuddling up on the sofa? Watching films with the family? Then having your television in the right place is key.
Keep it low enough for your specific sofa to avoid neck cramp, don't position it too far away and think about your sound system. You want everyone to welcome the weekend and an opportunity to curl up together for a lazy film day!
Lots of furniture might sound key in a cosy room but have too much and you'll turn cosy it into cluttered and claustrophobic. You need to be able to move about freely, stretch and snuggle in your own space, so opt for large pieces but fewer of them!
Adaptable living room lighting is vital for creating a cosy home.
You want soft, dimmed illumination when you want it and brighter, focused lighting when you need it. A mix of main lighting, table lamps and candles works best.
This tip should go without saying but. for a truly cosy home, all your furniture needs to be super comfortable. You need to feel as though you can sink into it, so avoid anything too hard or rigid.
For a little winter home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Get Your Home Winter-Ready Right Now (And Feel Smug).