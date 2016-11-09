10 photos to help rethink your corner bath and shower

There was a time when corner baths were at the cutting edge of bathroom design and as quickly as they came into fashion, they flew back out. However, we're keen to bring corner set ups back into style and think we've found some great reasons why they should be!

Bathroom designers can tell you that a corner bath or shower makes perfect sense when you want to get the most out of your space but, more than that, with a modern twist they can also look incredible and offer fabulous style.

Don't believe us? Well, prepare to eat those doubting words as you're going to seriously consider a corner bath or shower for your bathroom after reading this article!