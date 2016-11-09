Your browser is out-of-date.

10 photos to help rethink your corner bath and shower

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel, ARKITURA GmbH ARKITURA GmbH Modern bathroom
There was a time when corner baths were at the cutting edge of bathroom design and as quickly as they came into fashion, they flew back out. However, we're keen to bring corner set ups back into style and think we've found some great reasons why they should be! 

Bathroom designers can tell you that a corner bath or shower makes perfect sense when you want to get the most out of your space but, more than that, with a modern twist they can also look incredible and offer fabulous style. 

Don't believe us? Well, prepare to eat those doubting words as you're going to seriously consider a corner bath or shower for your bathroom after reading this article!

1. You don't have to have a built-in bath

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel, ARKITURA GmbH ARKITURA GmbH Modern bathroom
ARKITURA GmbH

ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH

Newsflash! A corner bath can be a freestanding affair, just angled to nestle far more into the corner.

2. You can easily add stylish accessories

Vasca Aqua , arlexitalia arlexitalia BathroomBathtubs & showers
arlexitalia

arlexitalia
arlexitalia
arlexitalia

This toiletries plinth is absolutely perfect for next to a corner bath and will work wonders to cheer it up whilst also adding some really elegant, practical storage. 

3. Corner set-ups are excellent for small spaces

CASA GH, marco.sbalchiero/interior.design marco.sbalchiero/interior.design Modern bathroom
marco.sbalchiero/interior.design

marco.sbalchiero/interior.design
marco.sbalchiero/interior.design
marco.sbalchiero/interior.design

If you have a corner in your bathroom that feels too small to do much with, you might be able to install a small bath or shower unit and make it a far more usable spot.

4. Corners work with modern or traditional designs

Vasche in ghisa, Gentry Home Gentry Home BathroomBathtubs & showers
Gentry Home

Gentry Home
Gentry Home
Gentry Home

If you like a built-in tub or a freestanding option, a corner will work well for either! Just make sure that whatever you stand your unit on—whether feet or a plinth—is secure and fits perfectly in the space.

5. You can jazz up a corner shower really easily

Virtual set Box doccia, studioviro studioviro BathroomBathtubs & showers
studioviro

studioviro
studioviro
studioviro

To make a corner shower unit have a little more pizzazz you can simply and easily swap out the existing screen for something more interesting and unusual. 

You can, of course, leave it simple and understated if you prefer your shower a little more discreet.

6. Corner units make for an organised room

7 BATHROOMS FOR 7 STORIES, Lineabeta Lineabeta Eclectic style bathroom
Lineabeta

7 BATHROOMS FOR 7 STORIES

Lineabeta
Lineabeta
Lineabeta

When you need to make the most of your bathroom space and keep things organised, a corner bath or shower is your best bet. 

You can dictate the room with one and add built-in units next to them to keep the rest of the room free and clear of clutter!

7. Corner showers allow for a contained colour pop

Spazi ritrovati, studio antonio perrone architetto studio antonio perrone architetto Modern bathroom
studio antonio perrone architetto

studio antonio perrone architetto
studio antonio perrone architetto
studio antonio perrone architetto

If you're keeping the colour scheme in your bathroom fairly neutral but fancy a little vibrant colour pop, a great way to do this is by tiling or painting the walls of a corner shower. 

The bright hue is contained but impactful!

8. You can get really creative with a corner!

4 amici | 4 lofts, roberto murgia architetto roberto murgia architetto Industrial style bathroom
roberto murgia architetto

roberto murgia architetto
roberto murgia architetto
roberto murgia architetto

If you can fit it in, it can happen, so don't feel like you have to be boring when it comes to installing a bath or shower in a corner.

We rather love the idea of this square tub that feels like a sunken bath thanks to its tall design.

9. Lighting can be targeted for specific corners

Casa in legno Villa Ilaria , Progettolegno srl Progettolegno srl Modern bathroom Wood
Progettolegno srl

Progettolegno srl
Progettolegno srl
Progettolegno srl

Don't you just love the idea of having some area specific bathroom lighting? So, you're also drenched in your favourite colour as you shower. Or, imitation sunlight pours over you while you bathe.

10. Corners are a good excuse for a little texture

Collezione 2010, NEUTRA DESIGN NEUTRA DESIGN Bathroom
NEUTRA DESIGN

NEUTRA DESIGN
NEUTRA DESIGN
NEUTRA DESIGN

If you're keen to make as much of a feature as a corner bath or shower as possible, you can go to town with textural experiments.

Natural stone tiles are fantastic for this and we do appreciate the boldness of a dark colour!

Fore more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 Steps To Your Dream Bathroom!

Brill Budget Victorian Home Extension
Are you now considering moving your suite to the corner?

