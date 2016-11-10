Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Garden investments selection—Best and worst ones

press profile homify press profile homify
Taras drewniany i ogrodzenie. Realizacja w Zielonej Górze., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
Loading admin actions …

With so many ways to upgrade your garden you need to know which will add value and which will simply drain you of your precious resources. We're not saying that these time-consuming and tricky additions don't look good, just that in terms of value for money, they're a little lacking. 

Any professional gardener will agree with us so you can look to add something worthwhile to your space, safe in the knowledge these ideas are expert approved.

Take a look and see which of our 'best' investments you could be tempted by!

1. Best: Perfectly laid patios or decks

Taras drewniany w Warszawie., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

A timeless addition.

2. Worst: Fancy plants that need specialist care

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de GardenPlants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

These are guaranteed to be a drain on your time and energy.

3. Best: Beautiful fencing that ensures your privacy

Taras drewniany i ogrodzenie. Realizacja w Zielonej Górze., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

Stylish garden fencing that's also practical is a win/win.

4. Worst: Hardwired garden lighting

Außenleuchten der Marke Lampenwelt.com, Lampenwelt.de Lampenwelt.de GardenLighting
Lampenwelt.de
Lampenwelt.de

Embrace solar-powered options instead.

5. Best: Hardy shrubs that offer good ground coverage

Neugestaltung eines Wohlfühlgartens an einem Blockhaus, Gärten für Auge und Seele Gärten für Auge und Seele GardenPlants & flowers
Gärten für Auge und Seele

Gärten für Auge und Seele
Gärten für Auge und Seele
Gärten für Auge und Seele

Think how much less weeding you'll have!

6. Worst: Hard to install and maintain water features

homify GardenAccessories & decoration
homify
homify

They'll simply fall flat.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Best: Evergreen plants

Сад , Студия "ART Story" Студия 'ART Story' GardenPlants & flowers
Студия <q>ART Story</q>

Студия "ART Story"
Студия <q>ART Story</q>
Студия "ART Story"

That make your garden look healthy all year round.

8. Worst: Seeds that need a lot of nurturing

homify GardenPlants & flowers
homify
homify

To develop and grow into anything are a chore.

9. Best: A perfectly proportional terrace complete with cover

Breve Panoramica Dei Nostri Lavori, Tende Ravini Tende Ravini GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Tende Ravini

Tende Ravini
Tende Ravini
Tende Ravini

It's a whole extra room!

10. Worst: Commercial pesticides

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de GardenPlants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

They might come cheap but can cause a lot of damage.

11. Best: A good looking barbecue

Romana wood fired oven La Hacienda GardenFire pits & barbecues
La Hacienda

Romana wood fired oven

La Hacienda
La Hacienda
La Hacienda

Which can be used all year round.

12. Worst: Mass-produced garden ornaments

homify GardenAccessories & decoration Natural Fibre Green
homify
homify

Make your space look cluttered and tacky.

13. Best: A professional gardener

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

To take care of all the maintenance for you.

14. Worst: Expensive, non-weatherproof furniture

Barlow Tyrie, Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal GardenFurniture
Brandstores—das Markenmöbel Portal
Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal

That only lasts one season is a waste of money!

If you'd like even more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 no fuss ideas to modernise your outdated garden.

10 photos to help rethink your corner bath and shower
Which of these ideas would be perfect for your garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks