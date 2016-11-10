With so many ways to upgrade your garden you need to know which will add value and which will simply drain you of your precious resources. We're not saying that these time-consuming and tricky additions don't look good, just that in terms of value for money, they're a little lacking.

Any professional gardener will agree with us so you can look to add something worthwhile to your space, safe in the knowledge these ideas are expert approved.

Take a look and see which of our 'best' investments you could be tempted by!